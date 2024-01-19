NRF 2024 Kiosk Machine – Wrapup

NRF 2024 Kiosk Wrapup

NRF 2024, also known as Retail’s Big Show, was a massive event for the retail industry, bringing together over 6,200 brands from around the globe to New York City. It was a whirlwind of learning, collaboration, and discovery, showcasing the latest trends and innovations shaping the future of retail.

Here are some of the highlights from the show:

Focus on the future: The NRF Innovation Lab featured cutting-edge technologies like AI, robotics, and AR/VR, giving attendees a glimpse into the future of retail experiences.

What did we learn from NRF 2024?

A few key takeaways emerged from the show:

Technology is at the forefront: Retail is becoming increasingly tech-driven, and those who embrace new technologies will be the ones who thrive.

Looking ahead to NRF 2025

