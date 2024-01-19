NRF 2024 Kiosk Machine – Wrapup

NRF kiosk 2024

NRF 2024 Kiosk Wrapup

From NRF 2024 Kiosk Machine — here is our photo wrap on the NRF 2024 show.

NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show Recap

NRF 2024, also known as Retail’s Big Show, was a massive event for the retail industry, bringing together over 6,200 brands from around the globe to New York City. It was a whirlwind of learning, collaboration, and discovery, showcasing the latest trends and innovations shaping the future of retail.

Here are some of the highlights from the show:

  • Focus on the future: The NRF Innovation Lab featured cutting-edge technologies like AI, robotics, and AR/VR, giving attendees a glimpse into the future of retail experiences.
  • Big names, big ideas: Keynote speakers included industry leaders like Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette and Target CEO Brian Cornell, who shared their insights on navigating the ever-changing retail landscape.
  • Connections galore: The expo floor was buzzing with networking opportunities, as retailers, vendors, and solution providers connected to make deals and build partnerships.
  • A celebration of retail: The show wasn’t all business; there were also plenty of fun events and activities, like the Retail Hosted City Experience, which took attendees on tours of some of NYC’s most iconic stores.

What did we learn from NRF 2024?

A few key takeaways emerged from the show:

  • Technology is at the forefront: Retail is becoming increasingly tech-driven, and those who embrace new technologies will be the ones who thrive.
  • The customer is king (or queen): More than ever, retailers need to focus on providing personalized and omnichannel experiences that meet the needs of their customers.
  • Sustainability matters: Consumers are increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their shopping habits, so retailers need to find ways to be more sustainable.

Looking ahead to NRF 2025

 

Hudson Self Checkout

Airport Kiosk

 

Caesar with Tech For All

Caesar with Tech For All

Matt and Craig NRF 2024

Matt and Craig NRF 2024

NRF 2024 peter Jarvis

Peter Jarvis

NRF 2024

Rob Chilcoat, Daniel Olea, Christoph and Jared

NRF 2024

Amy with RedyRef

NRF 2024

Rick Weinstein with RedyRef

NRF 2024

A look internally

NRF 2024

Samsung ordering kiosk for pizzabot (one working?)

NRF 2024

Amy and Peter

NRF 2024

Pizzabot line. Haven’t seen in depth analysis of costs

NRF 2024

Storm booth and ImageHolders kiosk machine

NRF 2024

Imageholders kiosk machine in KMA booth

NRF 2024 kiosk machine

One Mashgin at airport. A bit lonely and those items started at $25

