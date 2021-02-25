Benefits of motor vehicle self-service kiosks

Not only do they decrease wait times and improve employee satisfaction, but customers can access them at non-DMV sites for more convenient hours and locations.

Michigan is discovering the benefits for themselves. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has said:

“We’ve already seen a significant increase in customers using the new machines,” said Benson. “During the pilot phase, the number of transactions increased significantly on three-quarters of the new machines compared to the same period the previous year. In some locations, the increase has been as much as 57 percent.” Read the full article.

For more information visit the DMV Kiosk portfolio on the Frank Mayer website, or send us a note.