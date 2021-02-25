DMV SELF-SERVICE KIOSK
Self-service solutions for DMV registration and motor vehicle transactions
Intellectual Technology, Inc. (ITI) develops self-service kiosks for DMV branches with systems capable of processing a variety of essential tasks unique to its industry.
Kiosks Offer Convenience at 24-hour Bureau of Motor Vehicles Location
The Pine Valley Self-Service Office, also known as the BMV Connect Center, in Fort Wayne, Indiana is an innovative office model that grants customers access to motor vehicle services 24/7. Outside of the normal services offered by other ITI DMV kiosks, these wall units also provide full document scanning, image capture for potential ID issuance, and more. Read additional details about the BMV Connect Self-Service location here.
The self-service kiosks can process the following:
- Vehicle registration renewal certificates and decals
- Duplicate vehicle registration certificates and decals
- Driver license renewals
- Driver history records
- Insurance reinstatements
- Motor Carrier International Registration Plan (IRP) and IFTA payments
Benefits of motor vehicle self-service kiosks
Not only do they decrease wait times and improve employee satisfaction, but customers can access them at non-DMV sites for more convenient hours and locations.
Michigan is discovering the benefits for themselves. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has said:
“We’ve already seen a significant increase in customers using the new machines,” said Benson. “During the pilot phase, the number of transactions increased significantly on three-quarters of the new machines compared to the same period the previous year. In some locations, the increase has been as much as 57 percent.”
For more information visit the DMV Kiosk portfolio on the Frank Mayer website, or send us a note.