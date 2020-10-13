Peerless-AV Receives Environmental Management System Certification

To receive this certification, Peerless-AV has considered all environmental aspects, including air pollution, land and water contamination, use of raw materials, natural resources, energy, generation of waste, climate change and other resource use and efficiencies.

Peerless-AV® Gains ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System Certification

In a commitment to contributing to a sustainable future in AV and digital signage industries, Peerless-AV® celebrates a landmark certification

AURORA, Ill. – October 13, 2020 – Peerless-AV®, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of the highest quality audio and video solutions and accessories, is pleased to be recognized with the ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System (EMS) implementation and Certification. ISO 14001:2015 helps organizations achieve the intended outcomes of its EMS to:

– Protect the Environment and achieve established environmental objectives to reduce harm, pollution and emergency accidents while preventing adverse impact from materials and resources used in daily activities

– Enhance Environmental Performance and reduce environmental footprint

– Meet and comply with all applicable environmental Compliance Obligations

The internationally recognized certification provides a framework for an overall effective environmental management system for Peerless-AV. In accordance with the standard, Peerless-AV has considered all environmental aspects and impacts relevant to its operations, including but not limited to air pollution, land and water contamination, use of raw materials, natural resources, energy, generation of waste, climate change and other resource use and efficiencies.

“As our Global Headquarters, located in Illinois, is a leading manufacturer of Peerless-AV solutions, we are thrilled to be able to add ISO 14001:2015 certification to our list of company achievements,” stated John Potts, President, Peerless-AV. “Not only will this make our own company activities more sustainable, but this certification marks a commitment to our various partners, customers, and integrators who have also taken environmental impact into consideration as they move forward in business. We are happy to be able to work towards a more positive, sustainable industry with this certification.”

Peerless-AV has held ISO 9001 Quality Management System (QMS) certification since 1997. To further demonstrate the company’s dedication to environmental sustainability, the best next step to ensure Peerless-AV continued to deliver the best products and services to the marketplace included the ISO 14001:2015 certification. In order to properly respond to current global challenges, Peerless-AV needed a better understanding and thorough overview of environmental obligations and incorporated recycling programs for steel and aluminum, as well as obtained an industrial wastewater discharge permit and launched a single-stream recycling program, among other environmental measures. By implementing an ISO certified EMS inclusive of its procedures and policies, Peerless-AV’s goal is to continue to minimize environmental impact, strengthen an ongoing commitment to adhere to the highest standards and increase stakeholders’ trust.

Current measures are in place to ensure all Peerless-AV products distributed from Aurora, Illinois meet ISO 9001 and 14001:2015 requirements. To learn more about Peerless-AV’s recent certification from ISO, please visit: www.peerless-av.com/pages/certifications-icongraphy

About Peerless-AV

Driving Technology Through Innovation

For over 75 years, passion and innovation continue to drive Peerless-AV forward. We proudly design and manufacture the highest quality products, including outdoor displays and TVs, complete integrated kiosks, video wall mounting systems, professional carts and stands, and more. Whether a full-scale global deployment or custom project, Peerless-AV develops meaningful relationships and delivers world-class service. In partnership with Peerless-AV, you are trusting an award-winning team of experts who will support your business every step of the way. For more information, visit peerless-av.com.

Connect with Peerless-AV® via social media on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.