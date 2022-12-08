POS Clover Customer Self-Order Kiosk Case Study

Customer Self-Order Kiosk Case Study

Very nice case study on the positive impact that customer order kiosks provide to a relatively small retail shop. Most of us like to think in terms of 15,000 kiosks at McDonalds and relegate small business to footnote. It’s a challenge aggregating literally tens of thousands of SMB and deal with an overall number literally 3X the number of McDonalds. Fact is this is a small bubble tea shop in Kansas City but they have been killing it with 100-200+ orders a day through their kiosks. A great example of how kiosks can help a business save costs as well as how readily customers adopt the technology these days. One of the main points the restaurant makes is shortening the decision process customers go thru when ordering (and not tying up employee to wait on them while they do)

Cost Effective?

Clover calculations are 16 weeks to be profitable. With affordable kiosk hardware and a low monthly cost of only $69 per kiosk.

More Info

Here is some background on this equation. It is basically three companies: Clover, Samsung and Nanonation. Clover (or Nanonation?) has taken an interesting path with marketing on this as they acquired and launched the “orderingkiosk.net” website in Sept 2022. No doubt this solution is also on their main site but nice use of multichannel marketing, with focus. You can actually purchase the solution and options online too. No long discussion with some rep wanting to know your life story before they give you a quote. I did note that there is no quantity discount and they accept coupon codes.

Product Overview

As a Clover customer, there is no easier way to add self-service ordering to your restaurant. The Ordering Kiosk by Nanonation, allows you to focus your team on producing and delivering more orders. Let the kiosk do the work of order taking and free your team to be providing fast, efficient, and friendly customer service.

The kiosk brings together three best-in-class solutions to deliver you a seamless solution for your restaurant. The kiosk itself is a Samsung KM24A Kiosk – built for the self-service environment the kiosk is an enterprise-grade solution that will stand up to years of use in your restaurant. The software that drives the kiosk is created by Nanonation, one of the top providers of interactive kiosk solutions. And finally, the Clover POS system you already use is the heart of the solution. You never have to recreate your menu or manage content and princes in multiple systems.

The Hardware

24” commercial touch screen with antimicrobial coating

Countertop and floor stand options

Clover Flex payment terminal

Uses standard 3-1/8” thermal receipt paper

The Software

Connects to and pulls your menu directly from your Clover POS system – ensures that your items and pricing are always in sync

Pulls item images from Clover or you can add your own

Orders show on your KDS or print to your kitchen printer just as if they were placed at your counter

Easily turn categories, menu items, or modifiers on/off on the kiosk via a web-based tool

Add your own content, promotions, and specials to the attract loop ( the content that runs when the kiosk is not in-use)

Setup Software and Hardware Guides

So How Much is Self-Order?

We checked the “Buy” page and they have the Samsung listed for $3200. The optional floor stand is $600.

You do need to purchase Clover Flex (handheld terminal)

Shipping is $240

You can buy it online, add to your shopping cart and pay for it

Two weeks later you get it

Support —

3-Years of Samsung Onsite Support**

Menu Setup Consultation

