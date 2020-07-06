Last Updated on July 6, 2020 at 2:50 pm

xxxxx Sensor is a component manufacturer of infrared thermopile sensors and infrared thermopile arrays. We do not make any own devices, but we provide the sensor component to manufacturers of devices. E.g. non-contact infrared thermometers like in-ear- and forehead thermometers (measuring from a small distance like 2-3cm) or devices for fever screening.

As the technology is basically the same (infrared thermopile), I think it is in general possible to use our sensors for such kind of applications.

I think the main question is about the accuracy of such systems and the reliability.

Many of the non-contact thermometer manufacturers claim to have FDA approvals for their devices and showing a “medical accuracy” of +-0.2°C. (I think of course this is only if applied correctly).

Now with the upcoming of the new fever screening devices, that aim to measure from a greater distance, there is a need of a sensor with higher resolution, so instead of a “single pixel” like in ear and forehead thermometers, they use (mainly) or 32×32 pixel or 80×64 pixel thermopile arrays with different lenses to achieve a certain field of view that is best for their measurement setup. If you want to measure in a distance (like 50 cm), you will have to make sure that enough pixels of the array will be illuminated by the area of interest (e.g. human forehead). So the L5.0 (33° FOV) or L4.0 (40° FOV) are in general good options. (The L2.1 with 90° FOV is mostly used for person detection or hot spot detection, because it can overview a larger space. If you want to use this for forehead temperature measurements, you will have to come rather close to the sensor to illuminate enough pixels).

When selling factory calibrated thermopile array sensors to our customers, we state an accuracy of +-3°C or 3% (whichever is higher). This is due to the rather simple factory calibration and the high temperature range 0 to > 500°C the sensors can be used. We also offer an additional calibration for the temperature range of 30-45°C with a higher reproducibility of 0.3°C. Note here, that we intentionally do not call it accuracy, but reproducibility, because we cannot guarantee absolute accuracy under any conditions. This is also why the FDA states you should control your ambient conditions.

So again, we explicitly make the difference between absolute accuracy and reproducibility when we sell the sensors to our customers. And we also give a rather big error range of +-3°C or 3%, because we will not guarantee for a better accuracy under any conditions. A higher accuracy can be achieved with additional calibration effort, in a limited temperature range and if you control your setup and environmental conditions (like also stated in the FDA guideline).

What also might be of interest for you is this paper about fever screening, already published in 2009 after the swine flu epidemic. There you will find, that the fever screening systems are just one tool to identify people with elevated body temperatures, but this will never be an exact measurement, so you will always have to retest with a “medical” thermometer. This paper talks also about the problem of the rate of “false positives” and “false negatives”, depending on the threshold you set on your system. E.g a low threshold will give you many “false positives” (systems judges a fever, even if they do not have one). Then you will have to re-test many people with the “medical” thermometer, but it is very unlikely that you will miss a person with a fever. If you set a higher threshold, you will increase the chance of getting “false negatives” (people with a fever will not be detected).

PDF – Fever screening and infrared thermal imaging: concerns and guidelines