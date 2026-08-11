RFP – Kiosk, digital signage, vending

Last Updated on August 11, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Kiosk, Digital Signage & POS RFPs

Government & Enterprise RFPs for Interactive Systems & Self-Service Technology

Welcome to the central hub for Request for Proposals (RFPs), RFIs, and procurement opportunities across the self-service, interactive display, and point-of-sale industries.

KioskIndustry.org aggregates and highlights active bids from municipal, state, federal, and enterprise organizations seeking qualified vendors, hardware manufacturers, and software providers.

Core RFP Categories We Cover

We track and publish procurement requests across six key self-service and digital infrastructure sectors:

Interactive Kiosks & Enclosures: Custom enclosures, bill acceptors, check-in stations, healthcare terminals, wayfinding kiosks, and ruggedized outdoor units.

Smart Lockers & Parcel Delivery: Automated parcel drop-off/pick-up, asset management lockers, click-and-collect systems, and secure storage hardware.

Digital Signage & Outdoor Displays: Menu boards, high-brightness outdoor displays, transportation departure boards, video walls, and CMS software deployments.

EV Charging Infrastructure: Level 2 and DC Fast Charging installations, payment terminal integrations, and interactive smart EV stations.

Point of Sale (POS) & Self-Checkout: Countertop POS, self-checkout lanes, drive-thru order systems, and unattended payment hardware.

Smart Vending & Automated Retail: Reverse vending machines, micromarkets, telemetry hardware, and specialized automated retail dispensers.

For Buyers & Procurement Officers

Looking to post an RFP or RFI to reach qualified hardware manufacturers, software developers, and system integrators?

Targeted Reach: Get your procurement notices in front of top-tier industry vendors, ISOs, and OEMs.

ADA & Accessibility Alignment: Ensure your RFP criteria align with latest ADA, Section 508, and PCI compliance standards.

Rapid Distribution: Submit your RFP summary and link directly to our editorial team for immediate placement.

[Submit an RFP / Procurement Notice] (See form below)

For Vendors & Hardware Manufacturers

Never miss a high-value public or private contract. Bookmark this page or subscribe to our newsletter alerts to receive updates as new bids, tenders, and procurement notices are posted.

Filter by Sector: Easily navigate open opportunities across Kiosk, POS, Signage, Locker, EV, and Vending categories.

Direct Access: Access official government portals, agency documentation, and buyer contact details directly.

Active & Recent Procurement Listings

(Dynamic listing grid or table goes here)

Date Posted Category Project Title / Agency Due Date Status 8/11/2026 Automated Vending See RetailSystems.org RFP listings Varies Open [Date] EV & Smart Lockers Municipal Parks Utility EV Charging & Storage [Date] Open [Date] POS / Self-Checkout Regional Hospital Check-In & Payment Terminals [Date] Open

Need Guidance Drafting Your RFP?

If you are a municipality or enterprise organization building your RFP requirements, we offer complimentary technical frameworks and reference guides on ADA compliance, UL certifications, unattended payment processing, and ruggedization standards.

Resources

Interactive Kiosks & Enclosures: Link to /kiosk-hardware/ Smart Lockers & Parcel Delivery: Link to /parcel-locker/ Point of Sale (POS): Link to /unattended-retail-and-payments-vending/ ADA & Accessibility Alignment: Link to /standards/ or /standards/ada-kiosk/ TIP — On Accessibility – RFPs often say “must be ADA compliant” however the degree of compliancy is never detailed. Almost all kiosks are, to some degree, ADA-Compliant.



Submit RFP or Contact Our Technical Advisory Team

Request for Quote (#3) Updates First Name Last Name Company Phone no. Email Project Type - Select - Kiosks Signage Edge AI Consultation Estimated Volume - Select - Less than 10 50+ 100+ 500+ Consultation Prefered Method of Contact Phone Email other Comments Submit Form

Email – craig.keefner@gmail.com OR craigkeefner@pm.me — text/call 720-324-1837

We take no payment or commission and simply intelligently forward to one or more of our 150 participating companies. These can be in North America, Asia Pacific, or Europe/UK

LISTINGS

August 11, 2026

Entity: State of South Carolina Div. of Procurement

Description: South Carolina Business Opportunities is seeking to lease a turf management robot package that includes a tablet, paint, and other accessories for a three-year time period.

Issued: 8/10/3036 Expires: 8/18/2026

Contact: sgregg7@scsu.edu

Entity: South Shore Charter Public School 100 Longwater Circle Norwell, MA 02061

Issued: 8/3/2026 Expires: 8/21/2026

Duration: 1 year with option to renew

Estimated Rate: $500,000

Description: The South Shore Charter Public School is solicitating sealed proposals for Vended Meals (breakfast & lunch) for two campuses (K-5 and MS/HS) in the 2026-2027 School Year beginning 9/1/26, with four options of one-year renewals for up to a total of five years.

Contact: Charlene Salamone, csalaone@sscps.org; 781-421-6286

Issued: 8/3/2026 Expires: 8/21/2026

Entity: MiraCosta Community College District, Oceanside, California

Description: Signage and Wayfinding

Contact: Kitchell PMO 760-697-6474; mccdbondprocurement@kitchell.com

Issued: 8/7/2026 Expires: 9/8/2026

Entity: The Rockland County Department of Mental Health, Rockland County, New York

Issued: 8/6/2026 Expires: 9/10/2026

Description: The Rockland County Department of Mental Health seeks proposals to operate and sustain four Naxolone vending machines and up to 60 Naloxboxes. The organization will purchase, install, stock operate, monitor and maintain the machines and Nalxbox emergency kits throughout the county.

Contact: Michele Phillips, purchasing@co.rockland.ny.us

(845) 364-3820

Issued: 8/6/2026 Expires: 9/10/2026

Entity: Portland International Airport

Description: Portland International Airport Terminal and Concourses Wayfinding Signage. Providing wayfinding signage in the concourses, terminal building, and other areas.

Contact: Brandon Alius, brandon.alius@portofportland.com

Issued: 8/3/2026 Expires: 8/27/2026

EXAMPLE

WESTERN REGIONAL

OFF-TRACK BETTING

CORPORATION

Public Bid

Date: July 31, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m.

CASH KIOSK

Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation

8315 Park Road

Batavia, New York 14020

585-343-1423

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation, whose corporate offices are located at 8315 Park Road, Batavia, NY 14020, hereby invites the submission of sealed bids for cash kiosks.

Specifications and bid forms may be obtained from the office of Megan M. Glor, Director of Purchasing/Procurement Officer, upon request by calling xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx or via email at xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.

Sealed bids will be publicly opened and read in the Robert J. Kane boardroom at said corporate offices, located within Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2026

All bids must be accompanied by the following documents: non-collusion certification, Finance Law Affirmation of Understanding §139-j and Certification of Compliance §139-k (3).

Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation

Public Bid – Cash Kiosks

Page 1

INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS

1.1 Purpose

The Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation (WROTB) hereby invites the submission of sealed bids from qualified companies for the purchase of two (2) cash kiosks as specified within these specifications.

Prospective bidders must offer a proposal that will meet the scope of the products required within the document specifications.

1.2 Procurement Officer

The Procurement Officer identified below is the sole point of contact regarding this bid from the date of issuance until the selection of the successful bidder.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation

8315 Park Road

Batavia, New York 14020

Email: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Phone: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

1.3 Presentation and Clarification of WROTB’s Rights and Intentions

WROTB is not committed to award a contract or assignment to any responding bidder, or to pay any costs incurred in the preparation of the proposal in response to this request, or to procure or contract for any services. WROTB reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to (a) accept or reject in part or in its entirety any proposal received as a result of this bid if it is in the best interest of WROTB to do so.

The Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation will accept sealed bids for two (2) cash kiosks. WROTB has concluded that a single proposer shall be selected based on the total bid cost. As such, you are being invited to submit your bid to the attention of Megan M. Glor, Director of Purchasing/Procurement Officer via sealed envelope and is to be received no later than 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, July 31, 2026.

Each bid shall be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked as to the contents therein, bearing on the outside the name and address of the vendor. Bids must be mailed or delivered to the aforementioned address so as to be received prior to the time set forth in the advertisement for opening bids.

Faxed or emailed bids will not be accepted. Bidders are responsible for the timely delivery of bid packages to WROTB at the date and time specified therein.

Proponent must not have been an Officer, Board of Director or employee of WROTBC within the last (3) three years.

Bidders shall read thoroughly and understand the specifications, bid conditions, and contract content contained herein.

Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation

Public Bid – Cash Kiosks

Page 2

1.4 Overview of the Organization

The Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation (WROTB) is one of five (5) Regional OTB Corporations established and financed by their respective municipal sponsors following the enactment of permissive legislation by New York State in 1973. WROTB is established as a public benefit corporation. Its geographical area is comprised of seventeen (17) counties, fifteen (15) of which participate as members of WROTB, and the two (2) cities of Rochester and Buffalo. The statutory objective of WROTB is:

1. To prevent and curb illegal bookmaking while providing a reasonable revenue stream for the support of government.

2. To promote the well-being of the horse racing and breeding industries in New York State.

3. To facilitate the local economy by providing employment to its residents.

WROTB began its pari-mutuel wagering operations in May of 1974 with twenty-nine (29) branch facilities and a telephone betting operation opened by 1974’s year end. Today, WROTB is a multi-faceted gaming enterprise which operates the following:

Six (6) traditional brick and mortar off-track betting facilities.

One (1) “enhanced” branch facilities defined as having food concession services on-site.

Twenty-three (23) EZ Bet locations.

One internet wagering site referred to as “Batavia Bets”.

One telephone betting center referred to as “Dial-A- Bet” located at Batavia Downs Gaming.

One inter-track wagering (ITW) facility located at Batavia Downs Gaming.

Operation of a seventy-one (71) day live harness racing meet conducted at Batavia Downs Gaming.

Operation of a video lottery gaming facility located at Batavia Downs Gaming with 946 gaming machines.

Operation of food and beverage venues located at Batavia Downs Gaming.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion are very important to WROTB. Proponent/bidder/firm must demonstrate a similar commitment in its response to this contract.

Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation

Public Bid – Cash Kiosks

Page 3

Specifications – Cash Kiosks

Bidders must be licensed with the New York State Lottery and be compatible with the MGAM System

Units must be compatible with New York Video Lottery Terminal Central Server – Everi, Inc.

Unit to function as an ATM, bill breaker and ticket redemption.

LCD J Curved Monitor – 30” – 49” screen size

6 High Dispenser

Encrypted Pin Pad, PCI Certified 5.0

Bill validators

MEI BV Bezels

Sanyo ATM card reader

Paycheck4 TITO Printer

PC Hard Drive

Twelve (12) Spare cassette

S4 note configuration – 1s, 5s, 20s, 100s

Each cassette to hold 2,500 notes and 2 are required.

Dispense dollar bills – 4 denominations

Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation

Public Bid – Cash Kiosks

Page 4

1.7 Submission of Bidder’s Statement of Proposal

To be considered, bidders must submit a complete response to this bid package. Bidders not responding to all information requested in this or indicating exceptions to those items not responded to may have their bid rejected.

Sealed bids will be received at the address below on or before 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, July 31, 2026, which at that time bids will be publicly opened and read.

Attention:

Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation

Megan Glor

Director of Purchasing/Procurement Officer

8315 Park Road

Batavia, New York 14020

All bids must be accompanied by a non-collusion bidding certification, references page, Finance Law Affirmation of Understanding §139-j and Certification of Compliance §139-k (3) in order to be considered.

1.8 Clarification of Specifications

Questions that arise from the date of the bid being in advertisement to the date the award is made must be submitted in writing to the Procurement Officer listed on page 1 of this bid package. Questions and answers will be provided via addendum to all potential respondents who have received bid packages and must be acknowledged in the proposed response. No contact will be allowed between the respondent and any other employee of WROTB regarding this bid during this restrictive period. Prohibited contact will be grounds for respondent disqualification.

1.9 Addenda

In the event it becomes necessary to revise any part of the specifications, an addendum will be provided to all that received the bid package. An acknowledgement of such addenda, if any, must be submitted with bidder’s response.

2.0 Sales Tax

The Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation is exempt from paying any State and Local sales tax. Vendors shall not include any such taxes in their bids.

2.1 Prevailing Rates of Wage

The successful bidder will be required to pay each laborer, workman or mechanic employed by the contractor or sub-contractor not less than the New York State Department of Labor prevailing rates of wages, which are included in this bid package. The successful bidder, as required by section 220 of the New York State Labor Law (paragraph 3-a) which was amended on March 13, 1997:

“………shall submit to the department of jurisdiction within thirty days after issuance of its first payroll, and every thirty days thereafter, a transcript of the original payroll record…….subscribed and affirmed as true……..”

Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation

Public Bid – Cash Kiosks

Page 5

2.2 Investigations

WROTB reserves the right to conduct any investigations necessary to verify information submitted by the respondent and/or to determine the respondent’s capability to fulfill the terms and conditions of the scope of services that is described herein. WROTB reserves the right to visit a prospective respondent’s place of business to determine the existence of the company and the management capabilities required to administer this contract. WROTB will not consider respondents that are in arrears to WROTB, in bankruptcy, or in the hands of a receiver at the time of responding or at any time of selection.

2.3 Reservation of Rights

WROTB reserves the right to refuse any and all responses, in part, or in their entirety, or select certain aspects from various respondents, or to waive any informality or defect in any response should it be deemed in the best interest of WROTB. WROTB is not committed, by virtue of this bid, to make an award of the bid. The proposals submitted become the property of WROTB.

2.4 Material Submitted

All rights, title and interest in the material submitted by the bidder shall vest in WROTB upon submission of the response to WROTB without any obligation or liability by WROTB to the respondent. WROTB has the right to use all ideas presented by a responder.

2.5 Procurement Policy

Pursuant to State Finance Law §139-j and §139-k, this bid includes and imposes certain restrictions on communications between a Government Entity (WROTB) and a Bidder during the procurement process. Bidder is restricted from making contacts from the earliest notice of intent to solicit offers through the final award and approval of the Procurement Contract by WROTB. (“Restricted Period”), to other than WROTB’s Procurement Officer unless it is a contact that is included among certain statutory exceptions set forth in State Finance Law Section §139-j. WROTB’s Procurement Officer for this Government Procurement, as of the date thereof, is identified on the first page of this bid document. WROTB employees are also required to obtain certain information when contacted during the Restricted Period and make a determination of the responsibility of the Bidder pursuant to the two statutes. Certain findings of non-responsibility can result in rejection for contract award and in the event of two findings within a four (4) year period, the Bidder is debarred from obtaining Procurement Contracts. Further information about these requirements may be obtained from the Procurement Officer.

WROTB reserves the right to terminate this contract in the event it is found the certification filed by the Bidder in accordance with State Finance Law §139-k (3) was intentionally false or intentionally incomplete. Upon such finding, WROTB may exercise its termination right by providing written notification to the Bidder in accordance with the written notice terms of this contract. WROTB reserves the right to reject any and all bids if deemed it to be in the best interest of the Corporation and to waive any informalities thereof.

Bidder cannot currently , nor within the last five (5) years , be suspended , debarred, or similarly declared ineligible from state or federal contracting. The bidder also certifies upon submission of this bid/proposal that it is not currently under investigation by any state, local or federal agency or authority.

Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation

Public Bid – Cash Kiosks

Page 6

2.6 Site Visits

Bidders are encouraged to visit and inspect the site prior to submitting their bid. Contact to do so shall be corresponded with the Procurement Officer assigned to this bid proposal, listed on Page 1 of these specifications.

2.7 Contractor’s Responsibility

These specifications shall not be construed as placing the work under the specific direction or control of WROTB or relieving the contractor from liability as an independent, as such, the contractor shall be solely responsible for the method, manner and means by which the work shall be performed, including, but not limited to supervision and control of their employed personnel and scheduling of the work required to insure proper and timely performance and shall exercise due care to prevent bodily injury and damage to property in the prosecution of the work required.

2.8 Prosecution of Work

The contractor shall give their personal attention to the work while in progress and shall provide a competent and reliable Supervisor at all times. Any discrepancies or questions pertaining to the extent of the work once the award is made shall be submitted immediately to the Director of Purchasing and Real Estate. If the Contractor fails to begin the work within the time specified, fails to perform the work with adequacy, or performs the work unsuitable and not carry the work in an acceptable manner, the Owner shall give notice in writing to Contractor and Owner shall have full power and authority without violating contract to take over the completion of the work.

2.8 Payment

The successful bidder shall furnish to WROTB a complete itemized invoice, including prevailing rate of wage and certified copy of payroll. Payment shall be made within thirty (30) days after the completion and acceptance of the work.

FAILURE TO SUBMIT ANY OF THESE ITEMS WITH BID IS MANDATORY CAUSE FOR REJECTION

Document Required Bidders Initials

Bid Proposal

Acknowledgement of receipt of addenda

Non-Collusion Bidding Certification

References

Offerer’s Certification of Compliance

Offerer Disclosure of Prior Non-Responsibility

Offerer’s Affirmation of Understanding/Agreement

THE UNDERSIGNED BIDDER HEREWITH SUBMITS THE ABOVE REQUIRED DOCUMENTS.

PRINT OFFICIAL COMPANY NAME:

SIGNED BY:

PRINT NAME AND TITLE:

DATE:

THIS CHECKLIST IS REQUIRED TO BE INITIALED AND SIGNED WHERE INDICATED

AND RETURNED WITH ALL DOCUMENTS

REFERENCES – Bidders must supply a minimum of three (3) references based on projects of a similar nature.

COMPANY/FIRM _________________________

CONTACT NAME

ADDRESS _________________________

PHONE # _________________________

COMPANY/FIRM _________________________

CONTACT NAME

ADDRESS _________________________

PHONE # _________________________

COMPANY/FIRM _________________________

CONTACT NAME

ADDRESS _________________________

PHONE # _________________________

BIDDERS MUST SIGN BELOW AND RETURN THIS SHEET WITH THEIR BID DOCUMENTS

SIGNATURE COMPANY NAME

PRINTED NAME OF PERSON ABOVE ADDRESS

TITLE CITY, STATE & ZIP CODE

DATE TELEPHONE NUMBER

NON-COLLUSION BIDDING CERTIFICATION

By submission of this bid, the authorized representative signing on behalf of any bidder certifies and in the case of a joint bid, each party thereto certifies as to its own organization, under penalty of perjury, that to the best of the representative’s knowledge and belief:

1. The prices in this bid have been arrived at independently without collusion, consultation, communication, or agreement, for the purpose of restricting competition, as to any matter relating to such prices with any other bidder or with any other competitor;

2. Unless otherwise required by law, the prices which have been bid have not knowingly been disclosed by the bidder and will not knowingly be disclosed by the bidder prior to opening, directly or indirectly, to any other bidder or to any other competitor; and

3. No attempt has been made or will be made by the bidder to induce any other person, partnership, or corporation to submit or not to submit a bid for the purpose of restricting competition.

4. Except for inquiries within the purview of the bidding process, each bidder and each signing on behalf of any bidder certifies it has not communicated with any officer, employee, agent, or consultant of WROTB regarding this bid for the purpose of securing unto itself a favorable advantage.

In compliance with this invitation for bids and subject to the conditions thereof, the undersigned offers and agrees, if this bid is accepted within forty-five (45) days from the date of the opening, to furnish any and all items upon which prices are submitted.

AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE BUSINESS NAME

PRINT NAME ADDRESS

TITLE CITY, STATE & ZIP CODE

DATE TELEPHONE #

EMPLOYER TAX ID FAX NUMBER

OR SOCIAL SECURITY #

YOU MUST SIGN AND RETURN THIS SHEET WITH YOUR BID

YOU MUST SIGN AND RETURN THIS SHEET WITH YOUR PROPOSAL

Offerer’s Certification of Compliance

with State Finance Law § 139-k(S)

New York State Finance Law §139·k(5) requires that every Procurement Contract award subject to provisions of State Finance Law §139-k or §139-j shall contain a certification by the Offerer that all information provided to the Office of General Services with respec.t to State Finance law §139-k is complete, true, and accurate.

Offerer Certification:

I certify that all information provided to the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation with

respect to State Finance Law §139-k is complete, true, and accurate.

By: Date: _

Name:

Title:

Contractor Name: _

Contractor Address: _

Procurement Lobbying Termination

Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation reserves the right to terminate this contract in the event it is found that the certification filed by the Offerer in accordance with New York State Finance Law §139-k was intentionally false or intentionally incomplete. Upon such finding, Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation may exercise its termination right by providing written notification to the Offerer in accordance with the written notification terms of this contract.