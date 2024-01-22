Connecticut Lottery – IGT Issues

Regulators investigating Connecticut Lottery Corp. over ‘many incidents’ tied to new gaming system
IGT having problems with Connecticut Lotter
Here is a summary
- Investigation: The state Department of Consumer Protection is investigating the Connecticut Lottery Corporation (CLC) and its new contractor, International Game Technology (IGT), for various technical issues with the new retail sales system, including mobile phone lottery wagering and self-service kiosks1.
- Glitches: The new system has had glitches such as misleading or confusing messages for customers with winning and losing tickets, machines reporting winning tickets as previously paid, and machines not being operational yet2.
- Damages: The CLC and the DCP are assessing the damages and revenue losses caused by the technical malfunctions, as well as the possible non-performance penalties for IGT.
- Background: The CLC has faced several issues in recent years, such as hacking, fraud, cheating, improper reimbursements, and botched drawings. The CLC also opened a new headquarters in Wallingford and launched its first $50 ticket. The CLC’s president and CEO Gregory Smith is retiring from his job
Reference – https://www.ctinsider.com/politics/article/connecticut-lottery-corp-investigation-18565416.php