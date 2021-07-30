Self Service News July 2021

SS Monthly – July 30, 2021

News this month has been more informal in nature

Supply chain on several fronts is causing delays. Major touchscreen provider(s) are suffering a bit. We checked with multiple sources on availability and still lots of options though prices are a bit higher: AUO, Mimo, Insight, General Touch, TDS, Wells Gardner, Goldfinger, Suzohapp and of note, Keyser and TSI Touch for larger formats such as 32plus. Seems both Elotouch and Samsung are experiencing delays, though Samsung shortage affects digital signage market much more.

Speaking of Samsung, they are in process of sending us an evaluation unit of their new kiosk. We will do an evaluation for them. It certainly makes sense for them to offer as part of a broader more complete package than just screens.

Related to is the unexpected departure of the GRUBBRR marketing VP. They are a major demo partner for Samsung. Above our pay grade…

Tradeshows The rumor is Networld is sort of kind of back to tradeshows. The Questex/DSE reboot managed by Brad Gleeson now includes nice guy David Drain of NMG. DSE in its terminal years was regrettable at best. But we do have InfoComm in October, ISE and CES for that matter. Oh, and the NRF BigShow…It was nice way back when we had a show JUST for kiosks and the digital signage people no doubt wish the same. But a wider audience is always better. No surprise to see ATMIA exhibiting at Bitcoin Trade Show either (or kiosks) and getting more traction than their own ATM-specific show (which is semi-mutating into Bitcoin show). The nextgen ATM is all about crypto, not cash. The any & all vaccination requirement by HIMSS (August) is looking smarter and smarter NRN Create October 4-6 in Denver — we have a couple of free full passes to give away as a sponsor. [email protected] or 720-324-1837. No vendors please. I’ll throw in some free drinks with me at the Brown Palace if that makes the difference. I live in Denver.

End of July gave us updated earnings reports for Mcdonald’s, YUM and Bloomin’ Brands to name a few. Pretty impressive numbers and major weighted keywords were “digital” and loyalty. See news roundup for more.

Price and availability checks — besides open-frame touchscreens, we also did a scan of all-in-one computers that are essentially hardened tablets. Is it a tablet or an AIO? Surprising to see so many options. Touch Dynamics got quite a few thumbs up.

Worth noting the US President proposed raising the U.S. manufacture content ratio to 75% and actually enforcing it. We have heard that before. Earlier he signed an order closing many of the loopholes. If something is supposed to be made in the U.S. then you might think it should be made in the U.S. Nothing is that simple for politicians.

