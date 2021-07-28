New Self-Service Vending Kiosk For the Gatwick Rail Station

London, 28 June 2021 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry Worldline and Evoke Creative have combined their expertise in rail ticketing solutions and kiosk design to create a new self-service kiosk to improve the customer experience and speed up the purchase of tickets for rail customers. This new ticket vending machine will be installed and trialed by Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) at Gatwick Airport as part of the station’s redevelopment plan. For Worldline, it made perfect sense to develop a new self-service kiosk alongside Evoke given their expertise in this area for brands such as McDonald’s, Vue Cinema and JD Sports. For GTR the new, enhanced customer experience and large full-screen interface will support the ambition of the Williams-Shapps Review as part of the rail industries strategy to improve the ticket purchasing experience for customers, aligning with continued digital development across the country.

Worldline operates payment services across the world, have seen first-hand the changes in customer behaviour in recent years. The use of contactless and mobile payments was already increasing year-on-year but the last 15-months has accelerated this change significantly. For the general public, this has meant they are now carrying less cash and are more at ease using card or contactless payments for everyday purchases.

The rail industry is preparing for the most significant change since privatisation over the coming years, the new shape of the industry will be heavily focused on customer experience. Ensuring customers can easily select and purchase the right ticket for their journey is paramount and the kiosks customer interface and purchasing flow significantly simplify the process and improve the experience for customers. This will help GTR to improve their customer experience within the station and help people to pass through as quickly as possible for their onward journey.