A Critical Analysis of Shift4 Marketing Tactics

See full article at Retail Systems — Nice quote — The bigger the payment bro, the grander the spoken lies to induce merchants into signing their absolutely trash payments agreement. Legacy payments companies (Worldpay, Global, Fiserv, Shift4) are the worst offenders.

Payment Processors – Shift4 is really Shaft4?

Thanks to Jordan at Reforming Retail. Nice article. If you are interested in the full picture when it comes to payments, subscribe to Jordan is our very strong recommendation. We have no financial relationship. RR simply grants us permission to provide education and information via their articles.

Note that the kiosk association will be at FSTEC Sept #1009 just across from Toast (humorously used as metaphor below in the article for Shift4 marketing tactics).

Summary

The article discusses how Shift4 should rebrand to Shaft4 to align with their alleged merchant abuse practices. It mentions instances where Shift4 is accused of mistreating multiple merchants, not just one. There is irony highlighted in Shift4‘s marketing tactics, especially in relation to another company called Toast. The merchant support team at Shift4 is available 24/7 to assist merchants. The potential impact on Shift4‘s business due to the loss of merchant or software partner relationships is also mentioned.

This are the key points of the article regarding Shift4 and their practices related to merchant abuse.

Reprint

