Last Updated on March 15, 2020 at 11:48 am

Disinfectant Wipes for Touch Screen

By now we have all seen and read countless articles on how best to protect ourselves and others from bacterial infection. Before we begin we want to list some recommended resources right off the bat that can help educate your point of view on antibacterial, antimicrobial and of course, the coronavirus. See our full portal page on AntiBacterial for more information.

Our current recommendations:

Clean surfaces with warm soapy water. That breaks down the viruses and removes it. Another option — wipe down with bleach wipes and after several passes of that wipe down with Easy Screen. Bleach – figure 1/3 cup bleach per gallon of water for mix ratio Avoid highly concentrated solutions of alcohol based. If you want to “double-clean” then consider getting handheld UVC product like the Blade below for localized and safe UVC cleaning (after surfaces have been wiped down). Oily fingers are one of the complicating factors to consider.

Disinfectant Wipes For Touch Screen

PDI disinfectant wipes (the number one disinfecting wipe in hospitals and healthcare)

PDI Easy Screen – safe for all touchscreen with MSDS

PDI Update

PDI has been monitoring the COVID-19 epidemic (SARS-CoV-2 virus), previously identified as 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), to provide you the most current information to help manage this outbreak. The CDC has recently issued additional recommendations for surface disinfection, including recommendations for the use of an EPA-approved disinfectant with emerging viral pathogens claims. This letter supersedes previous letter issued on January 30, 2020.

Super Sani-Cloth ® Wipes, Sani-Cloth ® AF3 Wipes, and Sani-Cloth ® Bleach Wipes meet the criteria for the EPA emerging viral pathogens claim. PDI has submitted the addition of the required language for this claim on these master labels to the EPA and is awaiting expedited approval. Recently launched products, including Sani-Cloth ® Prime Wipes, Sani-Prime ® Spray, Sani-24 ® Spray, and Sani-HyPerCideTM Spray already have the EPA emerging viral pathogens claim on their master labels.

Recommended Wipe

Super Sani-Cloth is what we would recommend. It is the most equipment friendly wipe that is on the list.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus still has not been made readily available by the CDC for testing. The CDC states: “If there are no available EPA-registered products that have an approved emerging viral pathogens claim for COVID-19, products with label claims against human coronaviruses should be used according to label instructions.” The following PDI products have label claims against human coronaviruses:

Handheld cleaning would include after-hours with handheld UV device (example here is Blade). $700

UV-C Handheld Blade FAQ

How does one use it?

With the Blade unit, all you need to do is get it as close to the surface as possible and pass it over the surface. Being one inch away, a few seconds exposure kills all bacteria and virus.

How long does it take?

Some take a little longer than normal but a few seconds is plenty if 1 inch away

What is the wrong way to use them?

You don’t shine the light up or at anyone and the operator should wear safety glasses which we include with every unit

How does it handle oily fingerprints and smudges?

The surface should be wiped down for the best application

These should be used in off-hours when no customers or patients around? Example: the front lobby of VA where check-in’s are taking place.

They can be used 24 hours a day, you just need to have people stand back while you run the unit over the surface

See our full portal page on AntiBacterial for more information.

To request more information and assistance contact KMA