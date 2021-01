Founded out of Toronto, Canada in 2013, iLobby offers a number of automated tools, including mail management , which uses computer vision to streamline incoming and outgoing letters and packages. For example, front of house or mailroom staff can snap a photo of the label on each piece of mail using the iLobby app, which automatically matches that photo to the intended recipient and sends an alert. However, the company’s core focus is in the visitor management realm, as it allows companies to track and manage everyone who enters and leaves a facility, from employees to contractors, couriers, and guests. The company’s clients include Boeing, FedEx, Hershey, Pepsi, Nikon, Pearson International Airport, Scotia Bank, and LG.