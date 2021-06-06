What’s Next? Interviews with 22Miles and Panasonic from SCN

Digital Signage Solution Provider Interviews – Tomer Mann in Systems Contractor News & Panasonic
See latest issue of Systems Contractor News pages 20 and 21 Nice interviews with Tomer Mann of 22Miles and also Rob Goldberg of Panasonic on what the future holds. Highlights: Tomer new stuff immersive experience centers, video walls, mobile controlled and multi-device wayfinding Content management systems will move to next generation promoting interaction and two-way communication Rob Not… Read More »