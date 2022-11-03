Windows 10 Kiosk Mode – KioWare 8.33

YORK, Pa. — A new Windows 10 kiosk mode update of KioWare for Windows has been released. Version 8.33 for Windows is now available with many improvements that work toward the company’s goal of constantly improving user experience.

The updates to version 8.33 of KioWare for Windows include an updated version of KioCall, increased customization for FreedomPay, an additional configuration tool option for the generic keyboard, a fix for display options, and various additional bug fixes.

There were also updates to KioWare for Windows to integrate the Chrome 105 based browser engine. To learn more about these improvements and bug fixes, please click here.

Analytical Design Solutions, Inc. dba KioWare has been in business since 1991 providing IT consulting to businesses of all sizes, is located in York, Pennsylvania, and is a worldwide market leader in self-service kiosk and purposed device markets. KioWare is kiosk system software that kiosk applications are built on and is used in over 14,000 projects in over 140 countries with project deployments that range from a handful to many thousands of kiosks.

Updated to Chrome 105/CEF 5195 KioWare for Windows has been updated to support Chrome 105/CEF 5195. For a full list of features added to Chrome 105, visit here. Lite Basic Full Upgraded Version of KioCall Latest update with bug fixes. Lite Basic Full Additional Configuration Tool Options for Generic Keyboard Input Devices Additional configuration options for input devices that use keystrokes as a means to send data. Basic Full Increased Customization for FreedomPay Additional functionality to refund or select transactions for FreedomPay devices. Basic Full Improved Display Options Latest update with bug fixes. Basic Full Various Bug Fixes A variety of other improvements and bug fixes. Lite Basic Full