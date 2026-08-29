Last Updated on August 29, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Advanced Kiosks announced its Indoor Monolith, a large-format interactive kiosk built around a 55-inch commercial touchscreen for high-visibility indoor deployments.

The all-steel kiosk is designed for applications including interactive directories, wayfinding, campus information, digital memorials, public information and visitor engagement. Advanced Kiosks positions the system particularly for schools, government facilities and institutional lobbies where a larger display can serve as both an information point and an interactive self-service station.

Large-Format Interactive Kiosk

The standard configuration uses a 55-inch commercial-grade touchscreen in vertical 16:9 orientation, an all-steel enclosure, computer and a choice of black or silver powder-coated finish.

Under the hood, Advanced Kiosks specifies an Intel multi-core processor or equivalent enterprise-class CPU, 8GB RAM, 120GB SSD, Windows 11 Professional, Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, thermal management and locking service access. Electrical components are tested for compliance with applicable UL and FCC standards.

Optional hardware expands the platform beyond basic information display. Available upgrades include a web camera, credit-card/magnetic-stripe reader, barcode reader, 4G cellular modem, enhanced audio, VoIP handset and even a dual-55-inch touchscreen configuration.

Wayfinding, Education and Digital Memorials

The Monolith can run a range of interactive applications. Application includes wayfinding and directories, schedules and event information, searchable memorial directories, multimedia content and QR-linked resources.

Education is one of the more interesting deployments. The company cites New Haven Adult Continuing Education and Northern New Mexico College as users of the Monolith for maps, class information, campus news and student engagement. Anderson County, Kansas uses the platform as a searchable digital memorial honoring veterans.

Zamok Adds Remote Kiosk Management

An important component is Advanced Kiosks’ Zamok kiosk management software. Zamok can lock the Windows-based system to approved applications or websites while allowing administrators to remotely update content, monitor kiosk status, review usage and manage the interface.

The software also supports peripherals and provides a path for adding communications and AI-assisted functionality as deployments evolve.

Kiosk Industry Perspective

The Indoor Monolith illustrates the continuing convergence between digital signage and interactive self-service. A 55-inch portrait display can function as traditional digital signage when idle, then become an interactive directory, wayfinding terminal, information kiosk or specialized application when a user approaches it.

That flexibility is particularly relevant in education, government and institutional environments, where organizations increasingly want a single public-facing platform capable of delivering both visual communications and interactive services.

Running a commercial touchscreen on a stand is not cost-effective at all.

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