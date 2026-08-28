Each week we dig into what wasn’t said on our podcast Newsletter — Beyond The Mic THIS WEEK: Spilling The Tea On Wholesale Pricing Pricing is really a test of the relationship between manufacturer and retailer, not just numbers on a spreadsheet. “Pricing isn’t a number, it’s a relationship test” —Jason Christensen, Chief Revenue Officer, GSC Technologies Inc. If you’re a manufacturer who’s building your pricing strategy around what you think a retailer will tolerate, you’re already in trouble. The real work starts much earlier, with the bill of materials, the cost structure, the data and a clear understanding of what it actually takes to make the retailer’s business work. The fastest way to damage a retailer relationship is to walk in and say “take our price or leave it”, without being able to show the math behind it. And there’s an even harder truth. Sometimes the right answer is to walk away. A manufacturer losing a dollar a unit with the promise of “making it up in volume” isn’t executing a strategy, it’s slowly bleeding to death. The same goes for leadership teams that push through price increases simply to hit a number without asking whether the increase is truly strategic, or just tactical. The Other Side Of the Sandwich Retailers are under enormous pressure to protect margin, so they squeeze suppliers. The retailer then gets the PR win when they announce price cuts across thousands of products. Walmart’s recent back-to-school and grocery rollback push is a good example of this. The customer sees the lower prices at the shelf, but the manufacturer may be the one absorbing the cost. Tariffs made that imbalance even harder to ignore. Consumers don’t see who absorbed the cost increase, who negotiated it, or who gave something back. They see only one thing: the price they’re being charged at the checkout. There’s a B2B trust problem buried in that. Prices Rise Quickly But Lower Slowly The 2022 standoff between Kraft Heinz and Kroger is a pretty good real-world example of a relationship that went off the rails. Kraft Heinz pushed for higher prices on staples like Jell-O and Kool-Aid to offset rising input costs. Kroger pushed back and, for a time stopped new orders on some products rather than accept the increases. It was an ugly, very public negotiation. The standoff eventually ended, but the bigger lesson is what happens before it gets to this moment. Constant communication. Joint business planning. Trading variables like payment terms rather than making every conversation about price. Knowing your costs cold and, critically, having a plan for what happens if the economics change again. These are the non-negotiables for successful B2B relationships. And most importantly, don’t wait for the retailer to ask before you offer lower pricing, if your material costs come down. That’s where real trust gets built. Show good faith when times are good and it’s easier to negotiate when economies get tough. THE TAKEAWAY: Pricing isn’t really about winning the negotiation. It’s about building a business model that both sides can sustainably live with. Weekly review of retail tech, after the pilot. Newsletter – TECH IN THE WILD Electronic Shelf Labels vs Consumer Privacy I’ve been looking forward to testing Kroger’s KroGo smart cart for some time. The program, by now in over 1,000 stores, has officially moved well past pilot stage. KroGO Smart Cart in a Kroger Store How It Works You place your own shopping bags in the cart. A built-in weight scale and camera scan each item as it goes into your bag. A screen mounted on the cart handle tracks your running total. You can pay right at the cart using the screen, via Apple Pay or credit card even. Then wheel your cart right out to the car. I found it intuitive and easy. Surprisingly, staff say the carts have held up well to weather and daily use over the six months they’ve been in use in the store I visited. A recent social media audit I conducted showed that, until recently most customers expressed relative satisfaction with the carts, calling them fast and convenient, though that sentiment has begun to shift more recently, but more on that in a minute. What Staff Say Employees and managers were more mixed than shoppers in their reactions. When the carts were initially installed the supplier, Caper, was quick to express that the intent was “not to cut headcount, but to redeploy cashiers to other roles”. “worked just fine for everyone,” “people really seem to like them.” Kroger store Assistant Manager The problem, however, is that Kroger’s workforce, unrelated to Caper, has shrunk by ~65,000 over the past four years, meaning staff in stores routinely struggle to manage cart fleets, recharging, app trouble shooting and loss prevention on top of everything else. They have nothing against KroGO carts, but do feel the weight of tending the carts on their shoulders. So while the carts themselves are testing well, staff are increasingly feeling stretched thin. Still False Positives So far Kroger hasn’t reported any cases of their KroGO carts themselves being stolen, like regular shopping carts often are. The carts have a pretty serious anti-theft locking mechanism. So serious that it has a history of false alarms. I spoke to one shopper who had experienced it herself recently. Her KroGO cart locked up at the store exit despite being paid in full. She had to wait for security to come over and rescan her items. She still doesn’t know what triggered it. Reddit forums claim checking out too fast, or large un-bagged items like detergent can trigger the alarm. The Specter of ESL Regulation Another murmur I heard from some customers I interviewed in the store quite took me by surprise. Smart cart technology is beginning to be painted with the same skepticism as Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL), and being eyeballed on suspicion of surge-pricing. Retailers MUST take charge of the narrative around ESL before unions and political grandstanding regulate ESLs into oblivion, or place them beyond customer trust. And this is critical, because how they view ESL is quickly becoming how they view smart cart technology, fair or not. THE TAKEAWAY: KroGO technology is working. The real threat to its success is in letting the trust deficit from ESL/surge pricing controversy bleed onto every piece of in-store tech it deploys, smart carts included. Bi-Weekly Segment Featuring Store Walks And Field Interviews On The Road Marshalls We visited two Marshalls locations, one in NYC, the other in Atlanta and saw two sides of a retailer that is clearly trying to evolve its customer experience. NYC The Manhattan location was a standout: incredibly clean and well organized, with strong signage, clear wayfinding, well-presented beauty and clearance depts. and hand baskets placed throughout the store, not just at the entry (be still my heart). The checkout experience was fast, organized and made the customer feel at ease. The large and colorful digital screen at the store entrance set the stage for a surprisingly upscale feeling experience in a value priced retailer. ATL The Atlanta location showed some equally smart merchandising touches, like the seasonal display at the entrance (back to school currently) and furniture merchandised, not just artfully, but placed so you could actually try it out. “…staff are nice and helpful” … “a great selection of items” Marshalls Shopper, July 2026 The beauty dept., however, crossed the line from “treasure hunt” to frustration, with too much clutter to sort through, poorly organized high-value products, and no convenient access to mirrors for accessories like hats and scarves that demand a viewing before buying. Store signage showed fun messaging, but extremely poor physical scale and positioning in the store. What’s the point of having a great sign if it’s too small, and hung too high for anyone to see? The Opportunity Marshalls has shown that they have the skills to create great in-store experiences in limited locations and departments. Now they need to work on expanding those skills consistently storewide, and across more locations. Overall, we came away impressed with Marshalls, and increasingly convinced that it’s more than a traditional value retailer. It’s still a discovery-driven “treasure hunt” destination, but with increasingly sophisticated signage, digital screens and a thoughtful checkout experience. The opportunity now is to bring more consistency to the execution and consider taking the next step technologically, particularly with electronic shelf labels in categories where pricing and merchandising for larger but consistent higher value items, like hair styling tools or shoes, change frequently. THE TAKEAWAY: Marshalls has already solved the harder issue of proving a value retailer can support a premium, tech-forward experience. It just hasn’t figured out how to scale it.