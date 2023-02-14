Airline Kiosks – Lufthansa Adds Shipping & Receiving Kiosks

Airline Kiosks Employees
From Imageholders – for more information email [email protected]
The Client
Lufthansa Cargo puts in place ImageHOLDERS Integration Kiosk (K Series) To Optimise Cargo Driver Check-In
Lufthansa Cargo is one of the world’s leading companies in the transport of airfreight, covering 300 destinations in over 100 countries, and employs approximately 4200 people worldwide.
Lufthansa Cargo is continuously investing in state-of-the-art technologies to enhance sustainability and efficiency. Self-service kiosk technology used to aid the shipment handling process is part of this investment.
The Challenge
The goal was to optimise Lufthansa Cargo’s handling times, for both internal employees and truck drivers, when receiving and delivering shipments.
The use of technology would ensure the creation of a more efficient and quicker process and eradicate the risk of human error.
The Solution
Lufthansa Cargo has successfully deployed 21 imageHOLDERS K Series kiosks, complete with additional device integration. The kiosk enclosure hosts an Access IS ATOM Passport Scanner, Aures 15.6” AOI Touchscreen PC and Custom VKP80 Thermal Printer.
The secure integration of the additional devices was crucial to the functioning of the solution. A QR code was captured on the passport scanner ensuring that the drivers did not need to spend time re-entering data and their specific app could be quickly updated without time-consuming manual interaction.
Testimonials
“We’ve been working with imageHOLDERS for a number of years now to give our customers the ability to pre-register and shorten their stay with us. Since then we have also been able to improve our internal handling times and simplify the process. Based on this experience, we plan to roll out more kiosks in other departments soon.”
- Yannik Kilb, Application Manager
“When Lufthansa Cargo reached out to us we immediately knew we could help them bring technology together into an ergonomic, secure and robust self-service kiosk to help solve the problem at hand. After a number of detailed scoping and idea generation workshops, imageHOLDERS were able to advise our best solution recommendations, which then got taken into production and to market quickly. Lufthansa were always a pleasure to work with and the technological understanding was clear throughout all departments. I’m looking forward to the next project!”
- Christian Bosence, Senior Account Manager
More Posts
- Airline Kiosks — Kiosks Canadian roots | SITA(Opens in a new browser tab)
- Hawaiian Airports Launch New Check-In Kiosks with Self-Adhesive Bagtag Printers(Opens in a new browser tab)
- First Ever Border Control Kiosks Installed on Passenger Cruise Ship(Opens in a new browser tab)
- Airport Airline Kiosk(Opens in a new browser tab)
- Taco Bell Self Order Kiosks Get Inspiration From The Airlines(Opens in a new browser tab)