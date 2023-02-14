Airline Kiosks – Lufthansa Adds Shipping & Receiving Kiosks

“We’ve been working with imageHOLDERS for a number of years now to give our customers the ability to pre-register and shorten their stay with us. Since then we have also been able to improve our internal handling times and simplify the process. Based on this experience, we plan to roll out more kiosks in other departments soon.”

Yannik Kilb, Application Manager

“When Lufthansa Cargo reached out to us we immediately knew we could help them bring technology together into an ergonomic, secure and robust self-service kiosk to help solve the problem at hand. After a number of detailed scoping and idea generation workshops, imageHOLDERS were able to advise our best solution recommendations, which then got taken into production and to market quickly. Lufthansa were always a pleasure to work with and the technological understanding was clear throughout all departments. I’m looking forward to the next project!”

Christian Bosence, Senior Account Manager

