Kiosk Show Room in California and Olea

Kiosk Design Examples

Nice video showing the new Olea Kiosks showroom in California. Whenever evaluating providers, for anything, we recommend a site visit. You can see how a company has grown and get a better idea of what type of partner they will be.

As well it is good to see the actual kiosks that have been designed, engineered and delivered. Renderings should not be entire basis for selecting a design.

About Olea Kiosks (per Bing Chat)

Olea Kiosks is an American-made kiosk manufacturer that has been creating innovations in self-service technology for more than 40 years. They provide standard and custom kiosks for various industries such as airports, shopping malls, hotels, hospitals and financial services12. They are known for their award-winning custom and standard kiosks1. They also have a Quick Ship program that provides delivery of the kiosk in 4 weeks from PO receipt3

