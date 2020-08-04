Last Updated on
The FMA Magazine Winter 2020 issue includes articles on:
- 5 Benefits of Remote Temperature Screening Kiosks
With numerous fever detection devices available, remote temperature screening kiosks are the most beneficial, providing employee privacy and safety, while offering companies convenience and cost savings.
- The Evolution of Video Game Retail Display Programs
Emerging technological trends and innovative merchandising strategies have helped video game retail displays uniquely position products in front of the gaming audience of today – and tomorrow.
- Five Reasons Why Your Restaurant Needs Self-Service Kiosks
Lines, waiting, delays, and other inadequacies have become a routine part of the restaurant experience. Luckily, the perfect solution to this problem already exists in self-service kiosks.
- Common Challenges When Planning a Visual Merchandising Campaign (and their Solutions): Securing Buy-In from Box Stores
The third installment of our popular series focuses on helping brands secure partnerships with big box retailers.
- Working with FMA
The world is changing, and so are we. We want to keep you abreast of our most up-to-date business procedures and communication methods as well as the retail technologies we’re researching every day.