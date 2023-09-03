Kiosks at Living Spaces Colorado – In the Wild

Living Spaces Kiosks Colorado

We stopped and did a photo tour. Quite the store. They purchased old Sears Grand facility which was huge. North side of Denver near Top Golf and proposed IKEA. Worth noting the marquee image showing portrait has a person touching the BACK button. The person is 5 foot 10 so button is easily 6 feet high.

One of the senior managers from Living Spaces flew in from San Diego for the Grand Opening and he noticed me taking pictures. We talked for at least 30 minutes

From the entrance walking up the center, we just happened to know a lollipop kiosk set off from the aisle. It was 27″ Elo on a pole with a plate. It was leaning to one side and not very steady to touch. Should have been more ideally located and more stable. Apparently they went cheap and it looked cheap. This in a store where $20K is a common spend…

I did “accidentally” unplug power from another of the Elo units. Running Android and restarted safely.

The Cashier area had the usual disorganized adhoc components-on-a-counter problem.

I mentioned to the manager that given the clientele and residential area (Thornton Colorado) I was surprised there was no courtesy EV charging. Seems like the kind of customers they would prefer. I pointed out EVGO had a couple of stations at other end of complex next to Petsmart.

The big portrait kiosk had its problems: touchscreen would fail on edge “Back” button. I didn’t power that unit down as the LS manager had noticed me at that point. it was the cheesy-type black slick metal. Looks cheap. Zero assistive tech. I warned him. Would be better as two-screen V config so counterclockwise and clockwise traffic is signaled. LS had it set up for Clockwise even though the entrance was right center. See below for more esoteric background.

One of his responses was LS hopes the customers would use the people and not the technology.

I told him they were sort of facilitating that outcome.

Many people in self-order DON”T want to use the counter or talk to people. Large percentage. See Lizzy comment from LinkedIn

LS kept reminding us that the employees were not on commission.

They may be xenophobes, anti-social, just browsing or in Colorado, they could be slightly high on marijuana.

No person is going to be as accurate as a type of generative AI like Verneek or 22Miles where multiple conditions can be expressed vocally and possibilities and locations quickly identified.

Store is so big (200,000 sq feet at least) and probably 50,000 SKU’s, not to mention those only online for order and shipping (which not provided for instore).

Not much digital signage and not a centerpiece focal point in the store. Cabelas for example has they big nature area in back center.

The WiFi was poor at best. Doing internet lookups or scanning codes or talking to AI Assistant were all out of the question.

We didn’t walk the entire store but looked like around 10 of the large totem product identifier kiosks, as well as 20 or so of the 27″ ELOs on a stick.

Additional Information

So what about Clockwise versus Counterclockwise

Clockwise movement in the U.S. and Europe: Some retail studies in the U.S. and Europe suggest that many shoppers tend to move in a clockwise direction. This means they will turn right upon entering a store and then follow a path that takes them around the store in a clockwise manner. Design influencing movement: Store design plays a significant role in shopper movement. Many stores are deliberately designed to encourage a particular flow. For example, if a supermarket places its fresh produce (a common first stop for many shoppers) to the right of the entrance, it encourages a clockwise flow. Country-specific tendencies: In countries where traffic drives on the left (e.g., UK, Australia, Japan), people might naturally veer to the left in open spaces and stores. This could mean that, in such countries, a counterclockwise movement is more prevalent. Entrance position: The position of the main entrance in relation to the parking area, or other points of interest, can also influence the direction most shoppers take upon entering a store. Individual habits: While general trends can be observed, individual habits and preferences still play a significant role. Some people may have a set route they follow in a particular store based on their shopping list, irrespective of general trends. External factors: External factors like promotional stands, in-store marketing, or special displays can also influence the direction shoppers take. For instance, an attractive promotion immediately to the left of the entrance might cause more shoppers to move counterclockwise on that particular day.

Retailers often use these tendencies and insights when planning store layouts, placing promotions, and designing displays to maximize sales and enhance the shopping experience.

About Living Spaces

“Living Spaces” is a prominent furniture and home accessories retailer founded in 2003 in Rancho Cucamonga, California. The company rapidly expanded its presence across the United States, offering a broad selection of styles and designs for every room in the home. Renowned for its spacious showrooms, Living Spaces provides customers with a seamless blend of style, comfort, and affordability. Alongside its in-store experience, the brand also boasts a robust online platform, allowing customers to shop and access design tools and resources from the comfort of their homes. Over the years, Living Spaces has earned a reputation for its commitment to quality, exceptional customer service, and its emphasis on creating inspiring environments for shoppers to explore.

Living Spaces was founded in 2008 by Grover Geiselman, a native Houstonian, and has quickly grown across the Southwest. Geiselman is good friends with Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, founder of Houston-based Gallery Furniture, and sought guidance from McIngvale when looking to start his own furniture store in California.