By: KIRO 7 News Staff

Updated: February 11, 2020 – 5:20 AM

SEATTLE — You won’t have to worry about digging around for change the next time you’re at CenturyLink Field.

Starting Tuesday, all concession stands, retail, vendors/hawkers and on-site parking will only accept credit, debit and prepaid cards.

Those who don’t have a debit or credit card can use one of 10 cash-to-card kiosks around the stadium and event center where they can put in cash and get a prepaid card. You can load $1 to $500 on the cards and there is no transaction fee.

The prepaid cards can be used inside or outside the stadium, so those who have money left over on the cards after an event can use it anywhere major cards are accepted. The cards cannot be reloaded.

The box office will still accept cash.

Stadium officials said before the switch, 75 percent of purchases there were made without cash.