NRF 2023
The Kiosk Association will once again be exhibiting at NRF 2023 in New York. Here are some preliminary items.
- Our portal page on NRF
- Jan. 14: Opening Party | Jan. 15-17: Conference & Expo
- Location: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center | New York City
- NRF 2023 Floorplan Level 3
- NRF 2023 Floorplan Level 1
NRF 2022 Recap Video
NRF Return on Investment ROI
Usually, shows are measured in business impact and specifically leads. Our booth at 1606 was at the entrance of the lower level which is the best position on the lower level. There are multiple ROI equations depending on the company and the person. Our point of view is geared towards a kiosk manufacturer or component provider. As far as leads go:
- If we normally received 200 leads in 2020, then in 2022 we received 25
- Booth visitors are made up of A) those who seek you out, B) those who stumble onto you interested and C) those who stumble onto you just going through motions.
- Our leads were A and B class
- Retail customer interest likely represented 10,000 store locations. That’s good.
- Attendee traffic for the entire show was rumored to be a seventh of usual traffic (40,000 is total from 2020)
- The optimistic operative phrase for NRF 2022 is the quintessential “It only takes one”
NRF 2022 Photos
- Here is our saved gallery of photos from NRF 2022
-
NRF 2022 Videos
Pretty slick produced video by NRF with the dramatic music and the emphasis on together again.
NRF 2022 Show Floor Walkaround Coincloud (Kim Kenney of KIS)
Event coverage from 2022
