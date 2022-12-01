Grocery Store Checkouts & Accessibility

Disabled Shoppers Struggle With Inaccessible Self-Checkouts
New article from Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on inaccessible self-checkouts. Blind people, wheelchair users and others say the design of typical self-service machines prevents them from shopping independently. By Katie Deighton
Summary In Brief
- Good to see continued awareness
- RBR, who counts NCR and Toshiba as clients, estimates rising shipments
- 2018 – 80,000
- 2019 — 141,000
- 2021 – 200,000
- Not sure how many new, how many replacements
- Speed is main driver
- Pretty weird health justification. Definitely more vulnerable in self-checkout than you are in a line with clerk, at least when it comes to airborne which is 10X the factor of surfaces touched.
- Picture of Marks and Spencer and actions they tool
NFB Hackert recommends headphone jack, screen-reader sw and tactile keyboard
- Hackert puts responsibility on the vendors providing the kiosks
- Fast-food restaurants should offer unassisted accessibility
- Academic explains kiosk purchase process
- The article quotes — In the U.S., regulations concerning technological accessibility don’t specifically cover self-service checkouts and kiosks. And ATMs are standard.
- Walmart 2018 legal victory in Maryland with staff assistance is referenced (nothing about 2017 California verdict against)
- Eve Hill comments on privacy and she is always good to hear from
- Article closes with pointing to U.S. Access Board future actions.
Our Take?
- Accessibility only matters to most when there is payment involved.
- Despite its gated accessibility for articles, the WSJ is still a welcome communicator of accessibility issues.
- It’s unfortunate that it is the Walmarts and Krogers (in the US) do not feel the imperative to demand better accessibility engineering from vendors like NCR and Toshiba. Maybe they do in California where the Unruh Act has already bit Walmart.
- Probably, the occasional settlement these companies pay is relegated to the cost-of-doing-business accounting column (much like casinos). FOBS or Fear of Being Sued is reserved for SMB which do not drive that market.
- Headphone jacks are fine, as long as they work and many don’t, especially in the ATM world
- There are regulations (operable parts for example) that are applied to kiosks.
- There is a big difference between “regulations covering” and “regulations enforced”. Take a look at compliance at the federal and state level where Section 508/etc is absolutely mandated.
- Regulations in the private retail space are decidedly different than in the federal and state space but enforcement remains low in both.
Those same POS devices which are used in unattended are most times not certified by PCI SSC for unattended cardholder data (aka CAT or Cardholder Activated Transaction). The large retail chains want economies of use by using the same device across attended and unattended and figuratively “twist the arm” of the POS provider to provide conditional exceptions on liabilities. That reduces provisioning costs and service costs for them.
- You have to wonder how McDonalds deploys non-CAT certified POS devices “outside” their restaurant (airport terminal e.g.)
- These are NOT kiosks. They are hybrid POS customer-operated. Lots of them on counters at stores where you “swipe” your card.
- Too often these articles leave the impression that there is some essential kiosk that everybody sells.
- The buying and deploying companies issue their RFP with requirements laid out.
- The vendors recommend adding accessibility options.
- The buying and deploying companies check with bean counters and budget
- They decline the additional options
- Another real-life example is the AT&T Bill Payment machine. The POS device is mounted out of ADA spec, and at the insistence of AT&T we think because some marketing person thought “it looks better at that angle”.
- It’s noteworthy that authorities in the kiosk industry are never interviewed for these articles or the POS providers for that matter (which are always the key trigger point). Consultants and academics have their own vested interests and to a large extent the term “kiosks” is used almost as a deflection. Simplifying the equation, it is mostly a touchscreen in tandem with POS device.
Blind people can have trouble navigating the touchscreens. Deaf people might not be able to troubleshoot on kiosks that connect to a customer-service worker located somewhere else. And wheelchair users sometimes can’t reach or see the screens, or fit their chairs comfortably in the space allocated to each checkout.
The problem is spreading as companies continue to install self-service transaction machines around the world, some disabled people and disability-rights activists say. It also has the potential to put the brakes on companies’ efforts to automate much of the shopping experience in the name of speed and cost savings, as lawyers and lawmakers begin to scrutinize accessibility in a retail context.
“Why should I have less choice on how I check out my shopping just because I have one leg and I’m in a wheelchair?” said Lyndsay Watterson, an above-the-knee amputee who lives in the U.K. and has founded Neo Walk, a maker of fashion-forward walking sticks.
“I don’t want to go to a staff checkout because I’m still vulnerable to catching infections, and I don’t want someone else handling my stuff,” she said. “[Self-checkout] just cuts out that extra person that you’ve got to interact with.”
