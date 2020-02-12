Partnership enables more than 500,000 website customers to easily and affordably achieve legal compliance for digital accessibility

TUCSON, Ariz., January 21, 2020 — AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), an industry-leading software solution delivering website accessibility compliance to businesses of all sizes, has announced a partnership with Duda, the leading web design platform for companies that offer web design services to small businesses.

With this partnership, AudioEye is now one of five site-enhancing tools, and the only digital accessibility solution, integrated into the newly launched Duda App Store. This native integration now makes it possible for the more than 6,000 digital agencies and solutions providers to create legally compliant, fully accessible websites for hundreds of thousands of customers that help ensure barrier-free access for everyone, regardless of their individual abilities. Trusted by some of the largest and most influential businesses and organizations in the world, AudioEye provides an always-on testing, remediation, and monitoring solution that continually improves conformance with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG).

“By enabling any website on the Duda platform to quickly turn on AudioEye with a click of a button, Duda has elevated the importance of digital inclusion with their customers, placing website accessibility on a level playing field with other essential and familiar website solutions for businesses such as SEO, CRM, SMS marketing, and several other fully integrated tools. Given their target customer base, this is the ideal positioning for the AudioEye solution,” said AudioEye Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder Sean Bradley. “This partnership represents a tremendous step forward for AudioEye in its mission to eradicate all barriers to digital access, and we are honored to partner with like-minded companies like Duda who also prioritize digital inclusion.”

“We’re continuously innovating our platform to ensure we provide our digital agency and SaaS customers with the tools needed to create the most modern, feature-rich, responsive websites available. This includes sites that are accessible to individuals of all abilities, which is why we are proud to now offer AudioEye’s industry-leading solution,” said Duda CEO Itai Sadan.

According to a recent Duda survey, more than 60-percent of clients have asked about web accessibility in the past year, with legal compliance being the most prominent motivator. In the United States, digital accessibility-related lawsuits have increased significantly over the past five years, with more than 2,000 lawsuits filed in federal court in 2018 and 2019, consecutively. This trend shows no sign of slowing in 2020. Overwhelmingly, courts are siding with accessibility. Recently, the Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal from the international pizza restaurant chain, Domino’s, upholding a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Decision in favor of accessibility. Internationally, more and more governments continue to establish or reinforce their own accessibility laws, which most commonly harmonize with WCAG. With AudioEye on a website, businesses significantly reduce their risk of a costly, time-consuming digital accessibility-related lawsuit.

AudioEye Pro and Managed are now available on the Duda App Store:

best for freelancers who want to harness the power of AudioEye to manage website accessibility on their own using AudioEye’s developer tools. AudioEye Pro couples machine-learning automation with free developer tools. AudioEye’s always-on technology identifies WCAG errors, fixing some of the most common issues in real-time, while developer tools assist site owners in fixing remaining issues. AudioEye Pro includes scanning and monitoring and access to digital accessibility training and customer-only webinars. Pro also provides customers an Accessibility Statement, showing site visitors a commitment to digital accessibility, as well as a 24/7 Help Desk to report any accessibility issues encountered. AudioEye Managed: ideal for agencies managing multiple websites who prefer to rely on AudioEye to ensure accessibility standards are met. AudioEye Managed provides a fully managed, comprehensive, speed-to-compliance digital accessibility solution. Managed enhances patented machine-learning technology with manual testing and engineering to deliver to site-specific remediations. Managed builds on the benefits of Pro adding the AudioEye Trusted Certification, verifying a site’s ongoing legal compliance with official documentation to assist in responding to any accessibility complaints or legal threats.

Both Pro and Managed customers also receive the AudioEye Accessibility Toolbar, which includes a set of personalization tools for site visitors to customize their site experience. Examples include adjusting color contrast, changing a site’s font or font size, disabling animations, and more.

About AudioEye

AudioEye is an industry-leading software solution delivering immediate ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital accessibility, helping creators get accessible and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Uber, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers Machine Learning/AI-driven accessibility without fundamental changes to site architecture. Join our movement at www.audioeye.com.

About Duda

Duda is the leading web design platform for all companies that offer web design services to small businesses. The company serves all types of customers, from freelance web professionals and digital agencies, all the way up to the largest hosting companies, SaaS platforms and online publishers in the world.

Duda was founded by Itai Sadan and Amir Glatt in 2009, and raised a $25 million growth equity round from Susquehanna Growth Equity (SGE) in 2019. Based in Palo Alto, California, it currently hosts more than 15 million websites and was named PCMag’s Editors’ Choice website builder in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

