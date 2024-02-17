RedyRef Kiosks Adds Software Capability via Acquisition

RedyRef Kiosks Adds Software

RedyRef and William Pymm take the next step and now offer software services along with their kiosk enclosures. See the latest RedyRef telehealth unit at HIMSS next month in our booth. At NRF we saw the new Cash-2-Card unit which was a big hit at the show.

“The acquisition of Livewire Digital represents a significant step forward for our company,” says William Pymm, VP and Managing Partner of REDYREF. “We are excited to merge our strengths to deliver more compelling customer experiences.”

We are proud to announce the successful acquisition of Livewire Digital, a move that marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize the world of self-service kiosk technology.

What This Means for You, Our Customers

This partnership offers you a number of benefits:

Unmatched End-to-End Self-Service Technology Solutions : With the merging of Livewire Digital’s software prowess including their robust Engage IoT software platform and REDYREF’s expertise in manufacturing kiosk enclosures, we are now positioned to provide unparalleled, comprehensive kiosk solutions.

: With the merging of Livewire Digital’s software prowess including their robust Engage IoT software platform and REDYREF’s expertise in manufacturing kiosk enclosures, we are now positioned to provide unparalleled, comprehensive kiosk solutions. Innovative Customer Experiences : Our combined strengths will facilitate the creation of captivating indoor and outdoor interactive kiosks, enhancing customer interactions and operational efficiency.

: Our combined strengths will facilitate the creation of captivating indoor and outdoor interactive kiosks, enhancing customer interactions and operational efficiency. Expanded Capabilities: Expect a broader range of services and products, including reverse ATMs and self-ticketing kiosks, all tailored to meet the dynamic needs of your business.

