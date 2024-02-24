In the Wild – New McDonalds Counterless with only Kiosks for Ordering

In the Wild – New McDonald’s in Thornton Colorado

The new McDonald’s is finally open here in Thornton and seeing McDonald’s Kiosk designs is one of my responsibilities. I have an older McDonalds down the street but the new one is right next to my golf course.

What We Learned and Confirmed

Not surprising to see it go in across from the new In-and-Out and Canes

Most surprising is the compressed ordering area which consists of 5 kiosks with some enabled for cash as well.

The usual long counter with LCD menus is virtually gone

Two people help with orders and you sit down and they bring it to you (or you stand around)

The drive thru menuboards are active digital menus. My “updated” MCD down the street still uses cardboard for specials

The drive thru menuboards are facing the sun. We’ll see how they hold up…

On the drive thru pre-order you can see the Coates decal at bottom

Figure OH55s from Samsung. Note the “isotropic” failures in California by Coates/Samsung earlier.

There is legal action related to all that as well. Improper/lack of ventilation can cause edge seal breach. Damage is permanent.

Figure the LCDs are $10K each themselves not counting supporting engineering

Regulatory — I didn’t see UL sticker on the kiosks

Regulatory – Audiopad from Storm Interface installed and with JAWS screen reader by Vispero

Regulatory – Not sure where the Braille labels came from and what spec. California has their own special design fyi*

Ordering — you need to grab a “Table Tent”. We wondered what that was.

Tables all come with charging plugs and the built in beacons.

Payment – I always hate using NFC since you can never see if approved/done without removing your card

Payment – the cheap Verifone was slow as expected

Kiosk providers — these are manufactured and designed by Pyramid out of Germany (polytouch NGK32 K2) and “vended” into McD by Diebold Nixdorf. DN and other related companies like NCR have suffered the last couple of years. DN showed good recent results.

Nice service contract though given McD certainly margin-limited

Service photo — receipt jammed and employee fixed it

Digital Signage display right next to one of the kiosks. Not sure from who.

Cash — we were talking to attendant and got onto the Glory cash handling. Unfortunately Glory still uses bank terminology designed for bank employees, in a retail restaurant where customers are not trained cashiers. Not often used but the recurring question by customers is “What are Notes?. Is that something on my phone or something?”

WiFi — surprised at how fast it is upload and download. Typically lucky to see 15 and they are almost 100. Makes it a great place to loiter.

Google Maps

Wifi