DynaTouch – Kiosk Software and Solutions

DynaTouch Update July 2023

DynaTouch is a technology integrator and developer, specializing in secure self-service solutions for kiosks, interactive displays, mobile devices, multi-user workstations, and digital signage—all powered by our proprietary TIPS™ Kiosk Management Software. For more information you can email [email protected]industry.org or visit the DynaTouch Contact page

DynaTouch is an IT Solutions company specializing in self-service solutions using kiosks, public access workstations, digital displays, mobile devices, and other interactive technologies. Our core product is TIPS™ Kiosk Management Software, an industry leading solution for creating, deploying, managing and maintaining self-service device networks enterprise-wide. We leverage extensive experience and cutting edge technologies to help our customers reduce costs and drive operational efficiency, while at the same time extending and enhancing hassle-free self-service to their end customers.

DynaTouch offers more than just software.

Our total solutions package includes all of the hardware, software, services and support needed for a fully-integrated, turnkey system. Or, if you already have your own hardware, a preferred hardware source, and/or you want to create your own content, just let us know! We can adjust our self-service solutions packages to suit your needs. For More Information 9901 Broadway

San Antonio, TX 78217

210.828.8343

Mon-Fri 7:00am-7:00pm CT More Posts









Site Index