SKG Kiosk Manufacturer
SKG Manufacturing is a US-based contract manufacturer of fully integrated kiosks and storage solutions in Grand Rapids, MI. Their robust in-house design, cutting, forming, welding, powder coating, assembly, and testing facility on over 100,000 sq.ft. of floorspace allow their customers unparalleled quality, efficiency, and production speed.
When bringing new product offerings to life, from concept to prototyping, their time to production is unmatched, thereby helping their customers unlock the fastest possible return on investment.
The team at SKG believes in taking the time needed to understand each customer’s individual needs, and in the importance of fostering long-term relationships. To this end, SKG invests in the efficacy of its long-term customer support services just as highly as it does in the outstanding quality of its products.
Contact for more information:
- Kosi Stobbs – Sales Manager
- C: 778-834-7328
- Grand Rapids, MI
