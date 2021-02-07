Google Chrome Interactive Features

Editors Note – All of the most mature Browser Lockdown products for secure desktop use the Chrome Engine. This latest device integration by Google is significant. NFC (Near Field Communications) is a core technology used often in self-service kiosks. Browsers have become the viewports for all.

Excerpt from TechRadar:

Web browsers are developing and evolving faster than ever, and this is certainly true of Google Chrome. The company has just released a new beta version the browser – Chrome Beta 89 – and it includes a number of keys updates to APIs that open up a host of exciting new features.

There are different things to look forward to depending whether you’re using the mobile or desktop version of Chrome, but Android users on the beta program have gained a new way to interact with NFC tags. Desktop users have an easier way to share content to social media, and there’s more too.

Google has enabled web NFC (Near Field Communications) by default, which means Android users can interact with displays and exhibitions at museums and galleries, sign into buildings, and more. Android devices running Chrome 89 can also write to NFC tags which has lots of possibilities.