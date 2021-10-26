Shopping Mall Kiosks – In The Wild

Credit to Insight Touch
Nice enclosure wrap for the self-service stations in the mall. Well lighted and transactions queued visually.
Quote from Rachel at Insight: 21.5-inch Touch AIO computers are used in shopping mall self-service terminals, 1920X1080DPI LCD, 10-point PCAP touch, Intel CPU supports Windows 10 OS, looks awesome!
More Information
- In the Wild – Simon Outlet Mall Digital Signage Wayfinding Outdoor Kiosk
- How Digital Kiosks are Changing the Small Town Experience
- Mall Kiosks: How They Plan to Bounce Back
- EXPRESS IMAGE DEBUTS NEW WAYFINDING TECHNOLOGY AT MALL OF AMERICA®
For more information you can contact [email protected]