Shopping Mall Kiosks – In The Wild

Credit to Insight Touch

Nice enclosure wrap for the self-service stations in the mall. Well lighted and transactions queued visually.

Quote from Rachel at Insight: 21.5-inch Touch AIO computers are used in shopping mall self-service terminals, 1920X1080DPI LCD, 10-point PCAP touch, Intel CPU supports Windows 10 OS, looks awesome!

More Information

For more information you can contact [email protected]