Shopping Mall Kiosks – In The Wild

By | October 26, 2021
Credit to Insight Touch

Nice enclosure wrap for the self-service stations in the mall. Well lighted and transactions queued visually.

Quote from Rachel at Insight:  21.5-inch Touch AIO computers are used in shopping mall self-service terminals, 1920X1080DPI LCD, 10-point PCAP touch, Intel CPU supports Windows 10 OS, looks awesome!

Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 30 years in the industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.

