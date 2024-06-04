Market Research Restaurant Report for McDonalds and Other – Worldwide

Nearly 55,000 self-ordering kiosks were delivered in the year to June 2023, with an increasing number of hardware and software suppliers entering the market

New players enter the kiosk business to meet unprecedented demand

Global investment in self-ordering kiosks by quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains is increasing strongly, with more than 345,000 installed as of June 2023, according to Global Self-Ordering Kiosks, the latest study by RBR Data Services, a division of Datos Insights. The market is becoming even more competitive, with around 180 hardware and software vendors working with clients from global fast-food giants to independents.

Acrelec leads the global kiosk hardware market

Self-service and digital technology firm Acrelec has the largest share of the self-ordering kiosk market. The French manufacturer accounts for 16% of global hardware shipments, supplying McDonald’s and other leading QSR firms such as Burger King and KFC. Many of its customers also use kiosk software from Acrelec.

Chinese hardware suppliers HiStone and Taiyun both have a strong foothold in their home market, delivering to local QSR chain Dicos and McDonald’s respectively. Meanwhile, Australia’s Coates Group supplies kiosk hardware to McDonald’s and other customers across a range of Asian countries, from India to South Korea.

US-based Elo is the largest hardware vendor to the Americas region, counting Taco Bell as well as a vast number of small and medium-sized chains among its clients. Diebold Nixdorf also has a strong presence in the region, supplying kiosks manufactured by German firm Pyramid to McDonald’s in the US and Canada.

International and local vendors compete for kiosk business

Global Self-Ordering Kiosks 2024 shows that a wide range of suppliers have entered the kiosk business in recent years. These include Korean electronics giants Samsung and LG, with the former’s hardware deployed in its home market and internationally. Elsewhere, China’s CCL Technology and Taiwan’s Posiflex have a growing presence in Europe and the Middle East.

Local suppliers are also competing with international firms for new business. Vendors including Brazil’s Videosoft and Poland’s M4B are working with QSR chains in their home markets and beyond.

Restaurants work with a vast range of software suppliers to modernise technology

Many restaurant chains and independents have deployed self-ordering kiosks alongside mobile ordering and other channels as part of a wider software-led digital transformation strategy. With software vendors much in demand, the market is increasingly fragmented.

McDonald’s has developed an in-house solution to run on its kiosks, however, many QSR brands use third-party software suppliers; these include China’s Rydeen, Sixun and Shiji Group, which supply both local chains and global brands in their home market. US firms Tillster, which works with Burger King in many countries, GRUBBRR and Bite all partner with a range of different hardware firms for kiosks.

As demand for the technology continues to grow among restaurant chains of all sizes, the global kiosk market presents considerable opportunities to international, regional and local suppliers of both hardware and software, with RBR Data Services forecasting the number of kiosks shipped globally to reach 130,000 by 2028.

