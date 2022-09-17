Social Security Kiosks – Visitor Intake Awarded to KIOSK

Social Security Kiosks

Big contract for Social Security Administration announced for ADA-compliant kiosks. News from ReliaSource

Great news for local manufacturer KIOSK winning contract worth a total of $19M over ten years.

SSA has come under a lot of fire recently for ADA and accessibility and it is terrific to see top-level manufacturer like KIOSK supplying an accessible kiosk.

From Kim Kenney CEO of KIOSK — "This scalable solution provides an American Disability Act-compliant kiosk that will allow SSA customers to access and manage their account services in a convenient and efficient way,"

Baltimore, MD, July 25, 2022:

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has awarded ReliaSource its Visitor Intake Process (VIPr) Kiosk Contract. Worth up to $19M over ten years, the requirement’s purpose is to design, test, manufacture, integrate and maintain 1,600+ self-service kiosks and to improve the accessibility of SSA field offices to all visitors.

ReliaSource is a Baltimore-based Information Technology (IT) System Integrator that qualifies as a Historically Underutilized Business Zone Woman-owned Small Business (HUBZone WOSB). The award extends ReliaSource’s two-decade track record deploying and maintaining the SSA’s IT infrastructure both throughout and outside the contiguous United States. ReliaSource leverages its Nationwide Field Support and Lifecycle Asset Management verticals to deploy and support thousands of dispersed mission-critical environments.

ReliaSource partners with KIOSK Information Systems, North America’s leading manufacturer of self-service solutions, to prototype and manufacture the kiosks. “This scalable solution provides an American Disability Act-compliant kiosk that will allow SSA customers to access and manage their account services in a convenient and efficient way,” says KIOSK’s CEO, Kim Kenney

“ReliaSource has long understood and embraced the importance of SSA’s citizen-facing mission,” says ReliaSource’s President, Joseph Zuramski. “Having personally stepped foot in hundreds of SSA field offices, I can already envision the positive impact that our VIPr technology will make every day on the SSA’s constituents. Substantial credit belongs to the SSA’s efforts to formulate and validate the solution thoughtfully.”

