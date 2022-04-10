SUZOHAPP sports betting kiosks & ecosystem at NIGA

Entering its 35th year, the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention is the premier event for the Indian Gaming industry with the largest gathering of tribal leaders and casino executives in the country.

This will be the first year that SUZOHAPP has exhibited at NIGA since the beginning of the pandemic and the company will be showcasing its new sports betting ecosystem along with its new partnership in the Cash Redemption Terminal (CRT) space with CountR.

Both product lines allow customers to create a self-service omnichannel experience every step of the way from getting the initial voucher, to placing bets, and continuing all the way to cashing out.

Sports Betting Kiosk Market Growth

In an official press release, Todd Sims, Vice President of Sales Americas at SUZOHAPP, spoke about the company’s participation in the event, said: “With the recent surge the sports betting market there is so much opportunity growth in this space. As the tribal community looks at innovative avenues and methods to acquire young gamers, sports betting is one direction that will certainly help attract new players. SUZOHAPP is here to ease the burden and design custom retail solutions for our customers using our years of expertise and knowledge of the industry, our flexible and fast design capabilities, and our globally renowned network of partners.”

“We are very excited to bring our ecosystem to the tribal community. We had ready-to-go terminals available in full kiosk format, tabletop and over the counter but our ability to create custom terminals suited to your specific needs that can work in any venue and be platform agnostic is really where we have such great opportunity to help our customers to stand out”, he concluded.

More Posts