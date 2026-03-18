NRA National Restaurant Show

Last Updated on March 18, 2026 by Staff Writer
See Association of Kiosk Manufacturers at National Restaurant Show
The National Restaurant Association Show returns to Chicago from May 16–19, 2026, bringing together the full spectrum of foodservice innovation—from global brands to emerging technology providers shaping the future of hospitality. Held at McCormick Place, the event serves as a central hub for operators, IT leaders, and solution providers focused on improving efficiency, customer experience, and profitability. Visit Booth 5829 in the North Building to explore the latest in self-service kiosks, digital ordering, contactless engagement, and edge-powered restaurant technology designed to meet the evolving demands of modern foodservice environments.
TIG Takeaway
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Asia = scale + speed + mobile-first dominance
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Europe = regulation + quality + slower rollout
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The U.S. sits in the middle—but is rapidly shifting toward Asia-style automation, especially in QSR and drive-thru.
What and Where To See
What To See in our booth
- Vispero — accessibility for quick serve restaurants and self-order kiosks
- Pyramid Computer – Kiosks — two different self-order kiosks
Set up a Meeting
text 720-324-1837 whatsapp or wechat — ([email protected])
Super Supporters
Restaurant Industry — 10 Key Metrics (2026)
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Global market size: ~$4.2–4.5 trillion foodservice industry worldwide
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U.S. market: ~$1.1 trillion (National Restaurant Association estimate range)
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Digital ordering penetration: 35–45% of total orders in developed markets
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Self-service kiosk adoption: 55–65% of top 50 QSR chains deployed or piloting
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Average ticket lift (kiosks): +20% to +30% vs cashier ordering
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Labor cost pressure: 30–35% of total operating cost (and rising)
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Drive-thru share (QSR): 60–70% of revenue for major chains
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Contactless payments: 70%+ of transactions in North America / UK
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AI/automation investment growth: 18–25% CAGR (ordering, forecasting, robotics)
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Store formats shifting: 15–25% of new builds include smaller footprint / pickup-first models
Comparison of US, Asia and Europe
Restaurant Payments & OS Trends — US vs Asia vs Europe (2026)
Related Links
- National Restaurant Show Chicago
- NRF 2024 Kiosk – Self-Service POS Kiosk
- NRF Foodservice Innovation Zone – Free Full Conference Pass (2)
Emerging Payment Trends (Restaurants)
1) Invisible / background payments
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Order → identify → pay happens automatically (app, token, or vehicle ID)
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Drive-thru and order-ahead lead this
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“Checkout” becomes a system event, not a user step
👉 Expect: no-payment-screen experiences
2) Wallet-first + tokenized identity
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Apple/Google wallets + stored credentials dominate
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Tokenization replaces card entry entirely
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Loyalty + payment + identity merge
👉 Payment becomes part of customer identity graph
3) AI-driven upsell tied to payment
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Real-time recommendations at checkout
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Dynamic pricing / bundles based on:
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time of day
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inventory
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customer profile
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👉 Payment screen = revenue engine
4) Voice + conversational payments
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Voice AI in drive-thru + kiosks
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Payment confirmation handled via:
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mobile handoff
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license plate / app linkage
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👉 Removes screen friction entirely in some flows
5) SoftPOS + hardware collapse
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Tap-to-pay on Android devices
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Fewer dedicated payment terminals
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Tablets / kiosks = full POS + payment
👉 Hardware stack simplifies dramatically
6) Closed-loop + stored value ecosystems
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Starbucks model spreading
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Preload → spend → reward loop
👉 Improves:
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margins
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data ownership
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repeat frequency
7) Fraud + compliance automation
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PCI DSS 4.0 driving:
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end-to-end encryption
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tokenization
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Background fraud detection via AI
👉 Security becomes embedded, not visible
Emerging OS Trends (Restaurants)
1) Android becomes the default edge OS
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Native support for:
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NFC payments
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biometrics
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mobile UX patterns
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Huge ecosystem (PAX, Sunmi, Elo Android, etc.)
👉 All new QSR innovation is Android-first
2) Windows shifts to “back-of-house + legacy”
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Still used for:
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enterprise POS (e.g., NCR Voyix, Oracle)
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kitchen systems
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Less relevant at customer touchpoints
👉 Moving away from the edge
3) Linux powers the invisible layer
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Payment terminals
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controllers
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embedded systems
👉 Critical for:
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stability
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security
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cost
But not the UX layer
4) OS abstraction (cloud-first architecture)
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Apps decoupled from OS
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APIs + microservices drive everything
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Same experience across:
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kiosk
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mobile
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drive-thru
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👉 OS matters less at the app layer—but still matters for hardware
5) Hybrid stacks (Android + Linux + cloud)
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Android for UI + payments
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Linux underneath or for controllers
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Cloud for orchestration
👉 This is the dominant architecture emerging
What is the emerging Restaurant Tech Stack?
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