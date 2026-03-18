NRA National Restaurant Show

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Last Updated on March 18, 2026 by Staff Writer

See Association of Kiosk Manufacturers at National Restaurant Show

The National Restaurant Association Show returns to Chicago from May 16–19, 2026, bringing together the full spectrum of foodservice innovation—from global brands to emerging technology providers shaping the future of hospitality. Held at McCormick Place, the event serves as a central hub for operators, IT leaders, and solution providers focused on improving efficiency, customer experience, and profitability. Visit Booth 5829 in the North Building to explore the latest in self-service kiosks, digital ordering, contactless engagement, and edge-powered restaurant technology designed to meet the evolving demands of modern foodservice environments.

TIG Takeaway

Asia = scale + speed + mobile-first dominance

Europe = regulation + quality + slower rollout

The U.S. sits in the middle—but is rapidly shifting toward Asia-style automation, especially in QSR and drive-thru.

What and Where To See

What To See in our booth

Vispero — accessibility for quick serve restaurants and self-order kiosks

Pyramid Computer – Kiosks — two different self-order kiosks

Set up a Meeting

text 720-324-1837 whatsapp or wechat — ([email protected])

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Super Supporters

Restaurant Industry — 10 Key Metrics (2026)

Global market size: ~$4.2–4.5 trillion foodservice industry worldwide

U.S. market: ~$1.1 trillion (National Restaurant Association estimate range)

Digital ordering penetration: 35–45% of total orders in developed markets

Self-service kiosk adoption: 55–65% of top 50 QSR chains deployed or piloting

Average ticket lift (kiosks): +20% to +30% vs cashier ordering

Labor cost pressure: 30–35% of total operating cost (and rising)

Drive-thru share (QSR): 60–70% of revenue for major chains

Contactless payments: 70%+ of transactions in North America / UK

AI/automation investment growth: 18–25% CAGR (ordering, forecasting, robotics)

Store formats shifting: 15–25% of new builds include smaller footprint / pickup-first models

Comparison of US, Asia and Europe

Restaurant Payments & OS Trends — US vs Asia vs Europe (2026)

Related Links

Emerging Payment Trends (Restaurants)

1) Invisible / background payments

Order → identify → pay happens automatically (app, token, or vehicle ID)

Drive-thru and order-ahead lead this

“Checkout” becomes a system event, not a user step

👉 Expect: no-payment-screen experiences

2) Wallet-first + tokenized identity

Apple/Google wallets + stored credentials dominate

Tokenization replaces card entry entirely

Loyalty + payment + identity merge

👉 Payment becomes part of customer identity graph

3) AI-driven upsell tied to payment

Real-time recommendations at checkout

Dynamic pricing / bundles based on: time of day inventory customer profile



👉 Payment screen = revenue engine

4) Voice + conversational payments

Voice AI in drive-thru + kiosks

Payment confirmation handled via: mobile handoff license plate / app linkage



👉 Removes screen friction entirely in some flows

5) SoftPOS + hardware collapse

Tap-to-pay on Android devices

Fewer dedicated payment terminals

Tablets / kiosks = full POS + payment

👉 Hardware stack simplifies dramatically

6) Closed-loop + stored value ecosystems

Starbucks model spreading

Preload → spend → reward loop

👉 Improves:

margins

data ownership

repeat frequency

7) Fraud + compliance automation

PCI DSS 4.0 driving: end-to-end encryption tokenization

Background fraud detection via AI

👉 Security becomes embedded, not visible

Emerging OS Trends (Restaurants)

1) Android becomes the default edge OS

Native support for: NFC payments biometrics mobile UX patterns

Huge ecosystem (PAX, Sunmi, Elo Android, etc.)

👉 All new QSR innovation is Android-first

2) Windows shifts to “back-of-house + legacy”

Still used for: enterprise POS (e.g., NCR Voyix, Oracle) kitchen systems

Less relevant at customer touchpoints

👉 Moving away from the edge

3) Linux powers the invisible layer

Payment terminals

controllers

embedded systems

👉 Critical for:

stability

security

cost

But not the UX layer

4) OS abstraction (cloud-first architecture)

Apps decoupled from OS

APIs + microservices drive everything

Same experience across: kiosk mobile drive-thru



👉 OS matters less at the app layer—but still matters for hardware

5) Hybrid stacks (Android + Linux + cloud)

Android for UI + payments

Linux underneath or for controllers

Cloud for orchestration

👉 This is the dominant architecture emerging

What is the emerging Restaurant Tech Stack?

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