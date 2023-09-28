NRF 2024 – National Retail Federation Big Show

By | September 28, 2023
NRF 2024 Kiosk

NRF 2024

We’ll be there again in our usual spot (entrance to lower level). Here is our portal page on NRF.

We are an official sponsor for the new Foodservice Innovation Zone. We have two full conference passes to give away.

This year, we have a special surprise planned with a never-before-seen AI demo for self-service. You’ll have to stop by the booth to see it and be amazed. Under $500 option.

From NRF — We call it Retail’s Big Show for a reason. NRF 2024 brings together more than 6,200 brands from around the globe to New York City for three days of learning, collaboration and discovery. If you’re looking for the next big thing to revolutionize your business, you need to be here!

KIOSK ASSOCIATION (KMA)

Booth # 1602
Denver, CO
United States
Kiosk Association is 500+ kiosk & digital signage companies. Self-service is primary.  Payment kiosks & POS order terminals for both employee & customers.. Interactive digital signage kiosks, curved displays, wayfinding kiosks & digital menu board.

Regulatory issues are important; we work with the U.S. Access Board on accessibility & participating organization with the PCI SSC on Cardholder Activated.  We serve on ANSI workgroups finalizing EV regulations. Here is our free 17-point ADA checklist. Please look at accessibility in your next project.

Since 1991 — Contact [email protected] for more info.

See https://kioskindustry.org VimeoLinkedIn & https://industrygroup.org, on AVIXA

Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 30 years in the industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.