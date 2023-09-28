NRF 2024 – National Retail Federation Big Show

NRF 2024
We’ll be there again in our usual spot (entrance to lower level). Here is our portal page on NRF.
We are an official sponsor for the new Foodservice Innovation Zone. We have two full conference passes to give away.
This year, we have a special surprise planned with a never-before-seen AI demo for self-service. You’ll have to stop by the booth to see it and be amazed. Under $500 option.
From NRF — We call it Retail’s Big Show for a reason. NRF 2024 brings together more than 6,200 brands from around the globe to New York City for three days of learning, collaboration and discovery. If you’re looking for the next big thing to revolutionize your business, you need to be here!
KIOSK ASSOCIATION (KMA)
Regulatory issues are important; we work with the U.S. Access Board on accessibility & participating organization with the PCI SSC on Cardholder Activated. We serve on ANSI workgroups finalizing EV regulations. Here is our free 17-point ADA checklist. Please look at accessibility in your next project.
Since 1991 — Contact [email protected] for more info.
See https://kioskindustry.org , Vimeo, LinkedIn & https://industrygroup.org, on AVIXA
Gold Sponsors :
- Olea Kiosks, Inc.
- KioWare
- Pyramid Computer
- Nanonation
- Kiosk Group
- KIOSK Information Systems
- Vispero
- 22Miles
- Peerless-AV
- Acquire Digital
- LG Electronics Business Solutions
- Intel Kiosk
- American Kiosks
- Esper
- Panasonic Restaurant Solutions
- Pitney Bowes
- FEC Kiosks
- Samsung Displays
- Star Micronics
- Dolphin Computer
- ImageHolders
- Elotouch
- Full List