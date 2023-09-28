NRF 2024 – National Retail Federation Big Show

NRF 2024

We’ll be there again in our usual spot (entrance to lower level). Here is our portal page on NRF.

We are an official sponsor for the new Foodservice Innovation Zone. We have two full conference passes to give away.

This year, we have a special surprise planned with a never-before-seen AI demo for self-service. You’ll have to stop by the booth to see it and be amazed. Under $500 option.

From NRF — We call it Retail’s Big Show for a reason. NRF 2024 brings together more than 6,200 brands from around the globe to New York City for three days of learning, collaboration and discovery. If you’re looking for the next big thing to revolutionize your business, you need to be here!

KIOSK ASSOCIATION (KMA)