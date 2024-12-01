Podium Dais Lectern Rostrum – Interactive Mobile Tech

Interactive Mobile Tech – Podiums and More

This week, we want to examine mobile kiosks and mobile interactive terminals. The word “mobile” usually refers to a handheld phone or tablet, but here, we are looking at mobility in positioning. Typically, these devices come with casters for moving from one place to another.

We are starting with portable podiums, also known as speaker podiums, speaker dais, lecterns and rostrums.

Part 1 – Podiums

TERMS — So what are interactive podiums called? There are many names including lectern, dais, and rostrum to name some. They used to be wooden (like kiosks of old) but now they come with super media connectivity, adjustable heights (like check-in units) and top tier technology for AV (AudioVisual)

Here is RFP by FBI last year requesting Thirty eight “Portable Podiums”

Where are Podium Smart for Dais Rostrum Lecterns Used

Universities

Classrooms

SLED

Corporate Meeting Rooms

Corporate Auditoriums

Typical Specifications

Highly Integrated Design: Built-in all-in-one system with detachable side trays; motorized height adjustment; lightweight aluminum construction for portability. Computer Module: Detachable OPS unit for easy maintenance and upgrades. Display Output: HDMI output for large screens or projectors; also supports HDMI input. 27-inch Display: Android 1GB+16GB, supports one-click content sharing via mobile, USB, or cloud. Construction: LED-backlit display, 10-point capacitive touch, durable metal casing. Wireless Connectivity: Built-in WIFI Interface Panel: 2 * System Height Adjustment, 2 * 23.8-Inch Display Height Adjustment, 1 * System Reboot, 1 * Advertising Display Power, 1 * HDMI Switching. Height and Angle Adjustment: Motorized height control with a 200mm range, silent operation, 15° angle adjustment. OPS Signal Output: 2 * HDMI Outputs, 1 * VGA Output, 1 * XLR Microphone Output with volume control, * 3.5mm Audio Outputs, 1 * Ethernet Port, 1 * USB Port. Mobility: Hidden lockable caster wheels for easy movement. Integrated Software: Provides presenter and audience with separate views, real-time annotations, timer display. Supports importing Word, video, web, and image files into PowerPoint without interruptions; preloads up to 10 PowerPoint presentations for seamless multi-speaker sessions. Electronic Whiteboard Functionality: Includes tools for annotation, drawing, note-taking, synchronized with projection screens or video walls; supports collaborative editing and interactive engagement.

PRICE

A nice smart podium like this is probably less than $5000. If interested please contact [email protected]

