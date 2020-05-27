Last Updated on May 27, 2020 at 1:39 pm

From QSR Industry News May 2020

Excerpt:

The Italian Place, “THE” destination for fresh, delicious and authentic Italian favorites, is sharing lessons learned during COVID-19 – including its strategy to leverage self-serve kiosks to streamline its ordering process, maintain consistency and enhance convenience and safety for customers. Although The Italian Place is an emerging concept at the start of its franchising journey, their significant upfront investment in technology has enabled them to remain adaptable in these uncertain times, and increase its revenue and profitability.

“We pivoted fast, communicated with our customers, and pursued opportunities to build efficiencies and add profitability to our model,” said Adriana Penachio-Sifakis, founder of The Italian Place. “We added pizza to our menu, leveraging the latest ventless technology to cook the pies in 90 seconds at more than 900 degrees, which enabled us to increase revenue and profitability over the past few months.”

In addition to ventless technology, The Italian Place is making full use of its portable self-serve kiosks. The kiosks can be moved easily to a window or other isolated area in the store, giving customers the ability to place orders without the need to come into direct contact with a person. Customers are also able to quickly review products, pairings and process their orders independently with additional payment options like Apple Pay.

Read full article QSR Industry News May 2020