Touch Screen Industrial Grade One Connect Monitors from Elo

By | December 8, 2024
0 Comment
Touch Monitor One Connection

One Connection Touch Monitors

New line of open frame monitors from Elo. Enable power, video and touch with a single USB‑C cable.

Connections, especially during shipment, fail probably 20% of the time. Add in cable runs and tie wraps PLUS the big power brick and life gets complicated quick.

Brilliant, optically-bonded TouchPro® PCAP display.

The 15-inch 1564L optically-bonded display offers an enhanced, 10-touch tablet-like experience with the durability, touch performance and premium optics required for industrial and commercial applications.

Elo’s 64-Series Open-Frames deliver industrial-grade, optically-bonded touchscreen monitors designed for easy integration into enclosures. Available in 7-, 10- and 15-inch

sizes with sleek, narrow borders and a modern form factor, the 64-Series are well-suited for industrial controls, HMI, warehouse automation, gaming and more.

Part number
Marketing description
E970862
Elo 0764L 7-inch HD Optically bonded LCD (LED Backlight), Open Frame, Projected Capacitive 10 Touch, Zero-Bezel, USB-C, HDMI & Display Port video interface, USB-C touch, Clear, No power brick
E971060
Elo 1064L 10.1-inch HD Optically bonded LCD (LED Backlight), Open Frame, Projected Capacitive 10 Touch, Zero-Bezel, USB-C, HDMI & Display Port video interface, USB-C touch, Clear, No power brick
E971256
Elo 1564L 15.6-inch FHD Optically bonded LCD (LED Backlight), Open Frame, Projected Capacitive 10 Touch, Zero-Bezel, USB-C, HDMI & Display Port video interface, USB-C touch, Clear, No power brick

 

Specifications

  • Part Number(s)

    TouchPro PCAP – E971256

    Enclosure Color

    Black

    Touch Technology & Capacity

    PCAP (TouchPro® Projected Capacitive) – 10 Touch

    Touch Thru

    TouchPro® PCAP supports up to an additional 6mm glass/3mm plastic with up to 2 touches.

    Touch Interface

    USB 2.0

    Diagonal Size

    15.6” diagonal, Active matrix TFT LCD (LED)

    On Screen Display

    On screen OSD with menu and power buttons on the back of the unit.

    Supported Touch gestures include:
    1. Call out the OSD menu.
    2. lock/unlock the OSD button function.
    3. lock/unlock the power button function.

    Settings: Auto Scan, Video Priority, Brightness, Contrast, Aspect Ratio, Sharpness, Color Temperature, Color Enhance, Low Blue Light, OSD Timeout, OSD Language, Recall Defaults, Information, Touch On Sleep Mode, Touch Through

    Languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese

    Lockouts: OSD, Power

    Aspect Ratio

    16:9

    Active Area

    13.55″ x 7.62″ / 344.16 mm x 193.59 mm

    Resolution

    1920 x 1080

    Other Supported Resolutions

    640×480 60Hz
    720×400 70Hz
    800×500 60Hz
    800×600 56, 60Hz
    1024×768 60Hz
    1280×800 60Hz
    1280×1024 60Hz
    1366×768 60Hz, 60Hz RB
    1440×900 60Hz, 60Hz RB
    1680×1050 60Hz, 60Hz RB
    1920×1080 50Hz, 60Hz

    Viewing Angle

    Horizontal: ±89° or 178° total / Vertical: ±89° or 178° total

    Number of Colors

    16.7 million

    Brightness (typical)

    LCD panel: 450 nits
    TouchPro PCAP: 405 nits

    Response Time-total (typical)

    25 msec

    Contrast Ratio

    1000:1

    Video

    HDMI V1.4 Type A receptacle for HDMI input
    DisplayPort V1.2 – Supports later versions of Display Port video input
    USB Type-C
    *Suggest using Elo USB Type-C to Type-C (Elo P/N: E129019) cable to prevent any compatibility issues

    Input Video Horizontal Sync frequency range: 30 – 80K KHz

    Input Video Vertical Sync (frame rate) frequency range: 50-75Hz

    Power

    Option1:
    External DC – Optional power brick (sold separately)

    Monitor input power connector: Coaxial power jack (2.0mm (+0.0 -0.1mm) pin outer diameter, 6.4mm (+/- 0.3mm) barrel inner diameter, 8.8mm (+/- 0.3mm) Barrel depth)
    Monitor input power signal specifications: 12V – 24V DC +/- 5%

    Adapter output power connector: DC barrel plug (2.1mm (+/- 0.1mm) pin inner diameter, 5.5mm (+/- 0.05mm) barrel outer diameter, 9.5mm (+/- 0.3mm) Barrel length)

    Option 2:
    USB Type-C Input range:
    5V±5%@3A / 9V±5%@3A / 15V±5% @1.8A / 20V±5%@1.35A

    Maximum Operating Time

    24/7

    Power Consumption (Typical)

    ON (Default – 80% Brightness): 9.36W
    ON (Typical – 100% Brightness): 12.95W
    SLEEP (monitor + adapter): 0.45W
    OFF (monitor + adapter): 0.25W

    Dimensions

    14.76″ x 8.83″ x 1.24″ / 375.0 mm x 224.4 mm x 31.6 mm

    Shipping Box Dimensions

    17.72″ x 11.89″ x 5.55″ / 450 mm x 302 mm x 141 mm

    Weight (Unpackaged)

    4.91 lbs / 2.23 kg

    Weight (Packaged)

    9.09 lbs / 4.12 kg

    Operating Temperature

    0°C to 40°C / 32°F to 104°F

    Storage Temperature

    -20°C to 60°C / -4°F to 140°F

    Humidity

    Operating: 20% to 80%
    Storage: 10% to 95%

    Sealability

    IPX1 for front side

    MTBF

    50,000 hours demonstrated

    Warranty

    3-year

    Regulatory approvals and declarations

    Australia RCM
    Canada cUL, IC
    China CCC
    Europe CE, TUV
    United Kingdom UKCA
    Japan VCCI
    Korea KCC
    Mexico NoM
    Taiwan BSMI
    United States UL, FCC
    International CB
    RoHS, China RoHS, WEEE

    Compliance

    GLI 27 kV air / 8 kV contact ESD compliance
    UL62368 ball-drop compliant
    IK08 impact compliant
    TUV Rheinland (Low Blue Light)
    Power collection function via DDCCI

    Energy Star

    Energy Star 8.0

    Mounting Options

    75 mm and 100mm VESA mount
    Mounting interface on all 4 sides
    Flush mount with included brackets

    See dimensional drawings for details

    What’s in the Box

    1564L
    HDMI cable
    Touch USB Cable (USB-A to USB-C)
    Flush Mount Brackets w/Screws
    Quick Install Guide
    EEI Label

    Options / Peripherals / Upgrades

    Cable Kit DVI-D to HDMI – Elo P/N: E538507
    North America power adapter and cable kit – Elo P/N: E005277
    European & Korea power adapter and cable kit – Elo P/N: E571601
    UK power adapter and cable kit – Elo P/N: E180092
    China power adapter and cable kit – Elo P/N: E558862
    Taiwan power adapter and cable kit – Elo P/N: E818655
    Japan power adapter and cable kit – Elo P/N: E182546
    Argentina power adapter and cable kit – Elo P/N: E887099
    Optional PCAP Stylus Pen – Elo P/N: E066148
    Elo Backpack® 4 (Value Model)- Elo P/N: E393754
    Elo Backpack® 4 (Standard Model) – Elo P/N: E393359

Accessories

(2)

Upgrades, add-ons, and more.

More Links

PostCounter: 8
touchscreen display touchscreen kiosk
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner -- With over 40 years in the industry and technology, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major early career kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others. Craig helped start kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global

Related Posts