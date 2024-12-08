Touch Screen Industrial Grade One Connect Monitors from Elo

One Connection Touch Monitors
New line of open frame monitors from Elo. Enable power, video and touch with a single USB‑C cable.
Connections, especially during shipment, fail probably 20% of the time. Add in cable runs and tie wraps PLUS the big power brick and life gets complicated quick.
Brilliant, optically-bonded TouchPro® PCAP display.
The 15-inch 1564L optically-bonded display offers an enhanced, 10-touch tablet-like experience with the durability, touch performance and premium optics required for industrial and commercial applications.
sizes with sleek, narrow borders and a modern form factor, the 64-Series are well-suited for industrial controls, HMI, warehouse automation, gaming and more.
Specifications
Part Number(s)
TouchPro PCAP – E971256
Enclosure Color
Black
Touch Technology & Capacity
PCAP (TouchPro® Projected Capacitive) – 10 Touch
Touch Thru
TouchPro® PCAP supports up to an additional 6mm glass/3mm plastic with up to 2 touches.
Touch Interface
USB 2.0
Diagonal Size
15.6” diagonal, Active matrix TFT LCD (LED)
On Screen Display
On screen OSD with menu and power buttons on the back of the unit.
Supported Touch gestures include:
1. Call out the OSD menu.
2. lock/unlock the OSD button function.
3. lock/unlock the power button function.
Settings: Auto Scan, Video Priority, Brightness, Contrast, Aspect Ratio, Sharpness, Color Temperature, Color Enhance, Low Blue Light, OSD Timeout, OSD Language, Recall Defaults, Information, Touch On Sleep Mode, Touch Through
Languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese
Lockouts: OSD, Power
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Active Area
13.55″ x 7.62″ / 344.16 mm x 193.59 mm
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Other Supported Resolutions
640×480 60Hz
720×400 70Hz
800×500 60Hz
800×600 56, 60Hz
1024×768 60Hz
1280×800 60Hz
1280×1024 60Hz
1366×768 60Hz, 60Hz RB
1440×900 60Hz, 60Hz RB
1680×1050 60Hz, 60Hz RB
1920×1080 50Hz, 60Hz
Viewing Angle
Horizontal: ±89° or 178° total / Vertical: ±89° or 178° total
Number of Colors
16.7 million
Brightness (typical)
LCD panel: 450 nits
TouchPro PCAP: 405 nits
Response Time-total (typical)
25 msec
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
Video
HDMI V1.4 Type A receptacle for HDMI input
DisplayPort V1.2 – Supports later versions of Display Port video input
USB Type-C
*Suggest using Elo USB Type-C to Type-C (Elo P/N: E129019) cable to prevent any compatibility issues
Input Video Horizontal Sync frequency range: 30 – 80K KHz
Input Video Vertical Sync (frame rate) frequency range: 50-75Hz
Power
Option1:
External DC – Optional power brick (sold separately)
Monitor input power connector: Coaxial power jack (2.0mm (+0.0 -0.1mm) pin outer diameter, 6.4mm (+/- 0.3mm) barrel inner diameter, 8.8mm (+/- 0.3mm) Barrel depth)
Monitor input power signal specifications: 12V – 24V DC +/- 5%
Adapter output power connector: DC barrel plug (2.1mm (+/- 0.1mm) pin inner diameter, 5.5mm (+/- 0.05mm) barrel outer diameter, 9.5mm (+/- 0.3mm) Barrel length)
Option 2:
USB Type-C Input range:
5V±5%@3A / 9V±5%@3A / 15V±5% @1.8A / 20V±5%@1.35A
Maximum Operating Time
24/7
Power Consumption (Typical)
ON (Default – 80% Brightness): 9.36W
ON (Typical – 100% Brightness): 12.95W
SLEEP (monitor + adapter): 0.45W
OFF (monitor + adapter): 0.25W
Dimensions
14.76″ x 8.83″ x 1.24″ / 375.0 mm x 224.4 mm x 31.6 mm
Shipping Box Dimensions
17.72″ x 11.89″ x 5.55″ / 450 mm x 302 mm x 141 mm
Weight (Unpackaged)
4.91 lbs / 2.23 kg
Weight (Packaged)
9.09 lbs / 4.12 kg
Operating Temperature
0°C to 40°C / 32°F to 104°F
Storage Temperature
-20°C to 60°C / -4°F to 140°F
Humidity
Operating: 20% to 80%
Storage: 10% to 95%
Sealability
IPX1 for front side
MTBF
50,000 hours demonstrated
Warranty
3-year
Regulatory approvals and declarations
Australia RCM
Canada cUL, IC
China CCC
Europe CE, TUV
United Kingdom UKCA
Japan VCCI
Korea KCC
Mexico NoM
Taiwan BSMI
United States UL, FCC
International CB
RoHS, China RoHS, WEEE
Compliance
GLI 27 kV air / 8 kV contact ESD compliance
UL62368 ball-drop compliant
IK08 impact compliant
TUV Rheinland (Low Blue Light)
Power collection function via DDCCI
Energy Star
Energy Star 8.0
Mounting Options
75 mm and 100mm VESA mount
Mounting interface on all 4 sides
Flush mount with included brackets
See dimensional drawings for details
What’s in the Box
1564L
HDMI cable
Touch USB Cable (USB-A to USB-C)
Flush Mount Brackets w/Screws
Quick Install Guide
EEI Label
Options / Peripherals / Upgrades
Cable Kit DVI-D to HDMI – Elo P/N: E538507
North America power adapter and cable kit – Elo P/N: E005277
European & Korea power adapter and cable kit – Elo P/N: E571601
UK power adapter and cable kit – Elo P/N: E180092
China power adapter and cable kit – Elo P/N: E558862
Taiwan power adapter and cable kit – Elo P/N: E818655
Japan power adapter and cable kit – Elo P/N: E182546
Argentina power adapter and cable kit – Elo P/N: E887099
Optional PCAP Stylus Pen – Elo P/N: E066148
Elo Backpack® 4 (Value Model)- Elo P/N: E393754
Elo Backpack® 4 (Standard Model) – Elo P/N: E393359