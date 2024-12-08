Touch Screen Industrial Grade One Connect Monitors from Elo

One Connection Touch Monitors

New line of open frame monitors from Elo. Enable power, video and touch with a single USB‑C cable.

Connections, especially during shipment, fail probably 20% of the time. Add in cable runs and tie wraps PLUS the big power brick and life gets complicated quick.

Brilliant, optically-bonded TouchPro® PCAP display. The 15-inch 1564L optically-bonded display offers an enhanced, 10-touch tablet-like experience with the durability, touch performance and premium optics required for industrial and commercial applications.

Elo’s 64-Series Open-Frames deliver industrial-grade, optically-bonded touchscreen monitors designed for easy integration into enclosures. Available in 7-, 10- and 15-inch

sizes with sleek, narrow borders and a modern form factor, the 64-Series are well-suited for industrial controls, HMI, warehouse automation, gaming and more.

Part number Marketing description E970862 Elo 0764L 7-inch HD Optically bonded LCD (LED Backlight), Open Frame, Projected Capacitive 10 Touch, Zero-Bezel, USB-C, HDMI & Display Port video interface, USB-C touch, Clear, No power brick E971060 Elo 1064L 10.1-inch HD Optically bonded LCD (LED Backlight), Open Frame, Projected Capacitive 10 Touch, Zero-Bezel, USB-C, HDMI & Display Port video interface, USB-C touch, Clear, No power brick E971256 Elo 1564L 15.6-inch FHD Optically bonded LCD (LED Backlight), Open Frame, Projected Capacitive 10 Touch, Zero-Bezel, USB-C, HDMI & Display Port video interface, USB-C touch, Clear, No power brick

Specifications Part Number(s) TouchPro PCAP – E971256 Enclosure Color Black Touch Technology & Capacity PCAP (TouchPro® Projected Capacitive) – 10 Touch Touch Thru TouchPro® PCAP supports up to an additional 6mm glass/3mm plastic with up to 2 touches. Touch Interface USB 2.0 Diagonal Size 15.6” diagonal, Active matrix TFT LCD (LED) On Screen Display On screen OSD with menu and power buttons on the back of the unit. Supported Touch gestures include:

1. Call out the OSD menu.

2. lock/unlock the OSD button function.

3. lock/unlock the power button function. Settings: Auto Scan, Video Priority, Brightness, Contrast, Aspect Ratio, Sharpness, Color Temperature, Color Enhance, Low Blue Light, OSD Timeout, OSD Language, Recall Defaults, Information, Touch On Sleep Mode, Touch Through Languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese Lockouts: OSD, Power Aspect Ratio 16:9 Active Area 13.55″ x 7.62″ / 344.16 mm x 193.59 mm Resolution 1920 x 1080 Other Supported Resolutions 640×480 60Hz

720×400 70Hz

800×500 60Hz

800×600 56, 60Hz

1024×768 60Hz

1280×800 60Hz

1280×1024 60Hz

1366×768 60Hz, 60Hz RB

1440×900 60Hz, 60Hz RB

1680×1050 60Hz, 60Hz RB

1920×1080 50Hz, 60Hz Viewing Angle Horizontal: ±89° or 178° total / Vertical: ±89° or 178° total Number of Colors 16.7 million Brightness (typical) LCD panel: 450 nits

TouchPro PCAP: 405 nits Response Time-total (typical) 25 msec Contrast Ratio 1000:1 Video HDMI V1.4 Type A receptacle for HDMI input

DisplayPort V1.2 – Supports later versions of Display Port video input

USB Type-C

*Suggest using Elo USB Type-C to Type-C (Elo P/N: E129019) cable to prevent any compatibility issues Input Video Horizontal Sync frequency range: 30 – 80K KHz Input Video Vertical Sync (frame rate) frequency range: 50-75Hz Power Option1:

External DC – Optional power brick (sold separately) Monitor input power connector: Coaxial power jack (2.0mm (+0.0 -0.1mm) pin outer diameter, 6.4mm (+/- 0.3mm) barrel inner diameter, 8.8mm (+/- 0.3mm) Barrel depth)

Monitor input power signal specifications: 12V – 24V DC +/- 5% Adapter output power connector: DC barrel plug (2.1mm (+/- 0.1mm) pin inner diameter, 5.5mm (+/- 0.05mm) barrel outer diameter, 9.5mm (+/- 0.3mm) Barrel length) Option 2:

USB Type-C Input range:

5V±5%@3A / 9V±5%@3A / 15V±5% @1.8A / 20V±5%@1.35A Maximum Operating Time 24/7 Power Consumption (Typical) ON (Default – 80% Brightness): 9.36W

ON (Typical – 100% Brightness): 12.95W

SLEEP (monitor + adapter): 0.45W

OFF (monitor + adapter): 0.25W Dimensions 14.76″ x 8.83″ x 1.24″ / 375.0 mm x 224.4 mm x 31.6 mm Shipping Box Dimensions 17.72″ x 11.89″ x 5.55″ / 450 mm x 302 mm x 141 mm Weight (Unpackaged) 4.91 lbs / 2.23 kg Weight (Packaged) 9.09 lbs / 4.12 kg Operating Temperature 0°C to 40°C / 32°F to 104°F Storage Temperature -20°C to 60°C / -4°F to 140°F Humidity Operating: 20% to 80%

Storage: 10% to 95% Sealability IPX1 for front side MTBF 50,000 hours demonstrated Warranty 3-year Regulatory approvals and declarations Australia RCM

Canada cUL, IC

China CCC

Europe CE, TUV

United Kingdom UKCA

Japan VCCI

Korea KCC

Mexico NoM

Taiwan BSMI

United States UL, FCC

International CB

RoHS, China RoHS, WEEE Compliance GLI 27 kV air / 8 kV contact ESD compliance

UL62368 ball-drop compliant

IK08 impact compliant

TUV Rheinland (Low Blue Light)

Power collection function via DDCCI Energy Star Energy Star 8.0 Mounting Options 75 mm and 100mm VESA mount

Mounting interface on all 4 sides

Flush mount with included brackets See dimensional drawings for details What’s in the Box 1564L

HDMI cable

Touch USB Cable (USB-A to USB-C)

Flush Mount Brackets w/Screws

Quick Install Guide

EEI Label Options / Peripherals / Upgrades Cable Kit DVI-D to HDMI – Elo P/N: E538507

North America power adapter and cable kit – Elo P/N: E005277

European & Korea power adapter and cable kit – Elo P/N: E571601

UK power adapter and cable kit – Elo P/N: E180092

China power adapter and cable kit – Elo P/N: E558862

Taiwan power adapter and cable kit – Elo P/N: E818655

Japan power adapter and cable kit – Elo P/N: E182546

Argentina power adapter and cable kit – Elo P/N: E887099

Optional PCAP Stylus Pen – Elo P/N: E066148

Elo Backpack® 4 (Value Model)- Elo P/N: E393754

Elo Backpack® 4 (Standard Model) – Elo P/N: E393359