Poppulo Digital Signage Partners with Pyramid

Poppulo and Pyramid Partner

Exciting partnership news

Poppulo is delighted to announce a new hardware partnership with Pyramid, a leader in high-quality industrial PCs and industrial servers.

Designed and engineered in Germany, this collaboration empowers us to deliver even greater value to our customers in EMEA and beyond by combining Poppulo’s market-leading digital signage software with Pyramid’s cutting-edge hardware.

Whether it’s powering immersive workplace displays, transforming retail environments, or driving performance in manufacturing, this partnership unlocks new opportunities to inform, engage, and inspire.

👉 Ready to explore the possibilities? Let’s connect to discuss how Poppulo + Pyramid can achieve your digital signage vision.

More Poppulo Digital Signage Posts