Transparent OLED Kiosk for Self- Order

PYRAMID is excited to announce the development of our newest innovation:

PYRAMID Transparent OLED Kiosk

Featuring an ultra-thin, ultra-clear and crisp display like no other, this marks a giant leap into the next generation of captivating and eye-catching self-ordering technology that helps draw customers.

Our brand-new kiosk fits unobtrusively and seamlessly into any store or restaurant environment, without compromising its openness and design. Thanks to the transparent touchscreen, the Transparent OLED Kiosk is a great choice for spaces of all sizes, especially for smaller spaces where traditional displays obstruct views.

We are incredibly excited to showcase this emerging technology (as well as our cost efficient SWIFT) at the upcoming NRA show – you can find us in Booth # 8013 and Booth # 5536.

Interested in learning more about the Transparent Kiosk, or any of our other products? Just let me know and we’d be happy to set up a quick call to answer any questions you might have!

