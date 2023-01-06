PSA – Webinar for ADA in Retail & Restaurants Feb 2

Retail and Restaurant ADA Guidelines
The holidays may have passed, but shopping and dining out in the new year continue for many people, including those with disabilities. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Architectural Barriers Act (ABA) Accessibility Standards require retail spaces and restaurants to be accessible, from the accessible route at a site arrival point to public entrances to interior spaces of establishments. The next webinar in the U.S. Access Board‘s free monthly series will take place February 2 from 2:30 – 4:00 (ET) and provide an overview of the ADA and ABA accessibility requirements for parking, entrances, queues and waiting lines, food service lines, dressing and fitting rooms, fixed dining surfaces, including bar seating, sales and service counters, and checkout aisles at retail spaces and restaurants. Additionally, Access Board Accessibility Specialists will address frequently asked questions about these spaces and their elements.
Visit Great Lakes ADA Center’s Accessible Retail Spaces and Restaurants webinar webpage for more information or to register. All webinars include video remote interpreting (VRI) and real-time captioning. Questions can be submitted in advance of the session or can be posed during the live webinar. Webinar attendees can earn continuing education credits. The webinar series is hosted by the ADA National Network in cooperation with the Board. Archived copies of previous Board webinars are available on the site.
