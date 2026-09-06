Regulations for US and Europe and Self-Service

Last Updated on September 6, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner
Need guidance for accessibility standards? Comprehensive summary available
Keeping up with accessibility standards has become critical for retailers and other locations as the government focuses on ensuring access for people with physical disabilities.
For operators and manufacturers of self-service equipment, the issue is bigger than cabinet dimensions, screen height or adding a headphone jack. A genuinely accessible transaction allows a customer to independently find a device, understand the available options, navigate the interaction, make a payment, correct an error, and receive confirmation—without relying on staff assistance.
To assist the self-service industry in meeting existing accessibility standards, the Kiosk Manufacturer Association has published a guide, “Regulations for Self Service,” summarizing U.S. and European Union accessibility requirements.
The guide details the requirements of Section 508 of the U.S. Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and EN 301549 of the European Accessibility Act (EAA) and pending requirements.
Section 508 requires a tactilely discernible control for every function and Braille for speech-mode initiation, while the EAA only requires tactile discernibility “when keys and controls are available,” which tolerates glass-only kiosks.
The EU is stricter on speech language, interfering audio and biometrics, while the U.S. is stricter on speech breadth (“all information displayed on-screen”) and display/speech coordination.
The Kiosk Manufacturer Association meets regularly with the U.S. Access Board in Washington, D.C., to collaborate on practical accessibility guidelines and standards for self-service kiosks used in retail, vending and public-facing environments.
The guide is available for $49 at https://keefner3.gumroad.com/
Resources
- Press Release – Kiosk Industry to Meet with U.S. Access Board
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