National Parking Association confab set for Sept. 14-17 in Las Vegas: What you need to know

Last Updated on September 3, 2026 by Elliot Maras

NPA Convention Preview

Parking is becoming a test bed for the technologies reshaping physical commerce: computer vision, license plate recognition, contactless payments, dynamic pricing, mobile access and AI-driven automation. Those changes — and the operational, financial and customer-service questions that accompany them — will be central when the National Parking Association convenes Sept. 14–17 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The association’s 75th annual convention will bring together parking operators, urban planners, developers, technology providers and equipment suppliers. Monday, Sept. 14, is reserved for certification courses and site tours. The exhibit floor opens Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m., Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The stakes are substantial. Grand View Research projects strong global growth through 2033 in parking-management platforms, smart-parking systems and automated parking, categories spanning access and revenue control, license plate recognition (LPR), sensors, digital signage, mobile payment, connectivity and robotic vehicle-storage systems.

For attendees, the central question will not simply be which technologies are newest. It will be which systems can reduce friction for drivers while remaining reliable, accessible, interoperable and economically sustainable for operators.

What follows is a convention preview through the lens of the technologies, decisions and questions that will shape the exhibit floor. For operators, the show is not just a look at new equipment; it is a chance to pressure-test vendors on reliability, payment choice, accessibility and data control.

“NPA is the handful of days each year when the people who operate parking and the people who build technology for it are in the same room,” Justin Zeigler, vice president of product strategy and marketing at Datacap Systems Inc., a hardware and processor-agnostic payment gateway, said in an email interview with kioskindustry.org. “Operators are shopping for a system now, and payments is a piece of that system they used to be able to leave to somebody else. The expo floor is where that conversation actually happens, in front of the hardware, with the person who has to support it.”

Technology leads industry growth

Technology was cited as the leading growth factor for the parking industry in the 2026 NPA Parking Pulse Report, with members surveyed citing dynamic pricing as the most promising service (40%), followed by amenity services (29%), mobility hubs (19%), transportation services (7%) and EV infrastructure (5%).

Much of the conference education program focuses on how technology is creating growth opportunities, while the exhibit floor will showcase how hardware and software are enabling parking operators to balance frictionless customer flow against operational efficiency.

During the keynote session, “The Recognition Economy Is Here, and Parking Built It,” Alex Israel, chairman, co-founder and CEO at Metropolis Technologies Inc., which is both a parking operator and a provider of AI-based parking technology, will describe how parking has provided the infrastructure for the “Recognition Economy,” the space where presence replaces devices, physical environments become intelligent and every interaction works successfully. The keynote will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

By replacing ticketing hardware and fragmented systems with an intelligence layer that combines computer vision and real-time decision making, Metropolis noted in a recent blog that static parking environments can be transformed into responsive ones. When a vehicle approaches a parking gate, for instance, the platform can recognize the vehicle and, when no exception applies, open the gate and process the payment automatically.

What is the Recogniton Economy?

Craig Keefner, editor-in-chief of The Industry Group, a coalition of kiosk organizations, said the “Recognition Economy” Metropolis extols raises important questions for all segments of the parking industry, especially parking operators.

“Attendees should listen for what ‘recognition’ implies about who owns the customer identity and the payment credential,” Keefner said. “If the vehicle is the credential and the platform recognizes it, the operator’s relationship with the driver runs through somebody else’s intelligence layer. Ask your vendors in the hallway after, what their answer to that is.”

Another concern for operators is vendor consolidation, Keefner added. Grand View Research cites parking management software, security hardware and services at $16.7 billion in 2033, a 17.1% annual growth rate from 2026 to 2033, while AGC Partners, an investment bank, projects $35.1 billion for the global parking technology market by 2031. (Definitions vary widely between research and advisory firms; the segment boundaries are not standardized.)

“Money at that scale attracts consolidation, and consolidation is already visible at the top of this industry,” he said. “Attendees should be evaluating vendors not only on the product, but on the likelihood that the vendor still exists, independently, at the end of the contract term.”

Eight questions operators should ask

Keefner points out eight considerations for operators when evaluating exhibits.

What happens when the unattended lane fails, not when it works . Every demo works. But what happens on a failed chip read at 11 p.m.? Does the gate lift, does the driver sit there, or does the system fall back to plate-based post-pay? Do not merely ask whether a kiosk, POS or a payment terminal works when connectivity fails. Ask what the system does when a transaction cannot be authorized live and who owns the chargeback. Separate the payment gateway from the parking access and revenue control system (PARCS) vendor . Under the old model, the access-and-revenue-control vendor would hand the operator a bundled processor, and the operator rarely had to think about it again. That method is unwinding. Ask if the platform is processor agnostic, what it costs to switch processors, and whether the terminal is locked to one acquirer. If the answer is “we handle all of that,” ask to see the contract terms. Contactless changes the payment terminal replacement cycle. Parking pay stations have long replacement cycles and costly hardware, and unattended certification is its own headache. If a vendor is showing a terminal, ask for the PCI PTS expiration date on that model. A device that sunsets in three years inside a 10-year garage capital plan is a problem. How should operators assess LPR read accuracy claims? Treat them skeptically. Many exhibits will show an LPR and ticketless workflow. Ask for read rates on dirty plates, temporary tags, paper dealer plates, motorcycles and out-of-state formats, measured at your entry speed and your camera angle, not lab numbers. Then ask what the exception handling workflow costs in labor per 1,000 transactions. That number, not the read rate, is the real operating cost of going gateless. Dynamic pricing: where does the data come from? NPA members named dynamic pricing as the most promising factor in the 2026 Parking Pulse report. Ask vendors what feeds the pricing engine, whether you can override it, and whether the signage and the app and the pay station all reflect the same price at the same second. Price mismatch across channels is a consumer complaint magnet and in some jurisdictions a legal one. Accessibility is a purchasing requirement, not a feature checkbox. Pay stations serving accessible spaces must meet ADA operable parts and reach range requirements and sit on an accessible route. Ask for reach range dimensions as installed on the mounting base you will use, audio output with a headphone jack, tactile keypad and screen-reader behavior for the full transaction, including the receipt and error states. Vendors who can hand you a documented conformance report are a different class of supplier than those who say it’s “ADA compliant.” EV charging is a line item, not an amenity. EV infrastructure came in last among promising services at 5% in the Pulse survey. Several states now require public charging to be priced per KWh rather than per session or per minute. Ask how the charging revenue reconciles into the same ledger as parking revenue, and who eats the demand charges. Take the tours. Working installations tell you more in 90 minutes than an exhibit does in one day. Resorts World, UNLV and Allegiant Stadium tours cover valet at volume, campus permitting, and game-day ingress/egress with real technology in place.

Tips for exhibitors

The themes that should guide operator conversations should also shape exhibitor strategy, Keefner said. With the expo’s compressed hours, vendors need to demonstrate not only product capability but support, interoperability and proof of compliance.

Tips for exhibitors include:

Demo the failure, not the happy path. The exhibit that shows a declined card recovering gracefully will outsell the one showing a perfect tap. Operators have seen the perfect tap. Bring the person who supports the tech. The value of the floor is having the conversation in front of the hardware with the person who has to support it. Send an engineer, not only sales. Have integration answers ready. Be ready to provide which PARCS, which LPR, which reservation sources, which processors and what typical integration costs and takes in weeks. “We integrate with everyone” reads as “we integrate with no one.” P rovide your full certification status. Provide a one-pager listing PCI PTS approval numbers, EMV contactless kernel versions, P2PE listing if you have one, and accessibility conformance documentation. Own the anniversary framing. It is NPA’s 75th and the association is leaning into evolution and the decades ahead. Positioning against that arc lands better than another feature list. Sponsor where the traffic actually exists. With a compressed floor schedule, coffee station tours and education adjacent slots carry disproportionate weight. For example, netPark and Zephire are co-sponsoring the Tuesday and Wednesday morning coffee stations.

Elliot Maras, managing editor of kioskindustry.org and retailsystems.org, will be scouting the show floor and interviewing attendees for his show review.