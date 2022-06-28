Restaurant Kiosks – GRUBBRR Rolling out Samsung Kiosk – Case Study Data

GRUBBRR Rolling out Samsung Kiosk

GRUBBRR, an industry-leading provider of self-ordering technologies that are revolutionizing the way that commerce is transacted, announced today that it will be rolling out its Samsung Kiosk powered by GRUBBRR at BurgerFi – one of the nation’s fastest-growing premium fast-casual dining concepts – corporate headquarter locations throughout Florida.

BurgerFi specializes in providing a better burger experience with all-natural burgers and sides. In 2020, BurgerFi won QSR’s 2020 Breakout Brand of the Year and was recently named “Best Fast Casual Restaurant” in USA Today’s 10Best 2022 Readers Choice Awards for the second consecutive year.

Case Study With Metrics Included

52% of customers opted for upsell

Average ticket increase of 18.5%

75% of orders were place via kiosks

Burger Fi also notes that GRUBBRR kiosks have been critical to maintaining operating costs. “Kiosks make sense from a financial perspective in that they are less than the all-in-cost of a POS solution and do not require a cashier. The upsell on the check means that we’re seeing more revenue per customer and deflecting the labor to spend time on value-add customer service rather than just taking an order.”

In December 2021, BurgerFi launched a pilot program with GRUBBRR to test the effectiveness of self-ordering technology to decrease operating costs, minimize dependency on labor, increase revenue, and provide customers with a better overall experience. Throughout the pilot, the Samsung Kiosk powered by GRUBBRR showed significant lift in sales, with average ticket sizes increasing by 18.5% and 52% of customers opting into upsells. The Kiosk also absorbed up to 133 orders per day on average, accounting for 75% of total orders placed in the store and 78% of net sales.

Following the successful pilot, BurgerFi selected GRUBBRR as its exclusive self-ordering technology provider. The kiosks are currently being deployed across all 17 of BurgerFi’s corporate locations, while franchises will have the opportunity to opt-in, as well.

“From upselling menu items to digital processing, and the newfound ability to offer our entire menu in real-time, the operational and technological benefits of GRUBBRR kiosks are tremendous,” said Karl Goodhew, Chief Technology Officer at BurgerFi. “We look forward to our continued partnership and cannot wait to see what’s in store for us next.”

“Samsung’s Kiosk powered by GRUBBRR’s software solution with Samsung’s MagicInfo Cloud, provided an all-in-one solution for BurgerFi that delivered stronger business results and signaled a best practice when it comes to the future of QSR dining trends,” said Harry Patz Jr., Senior Vice President and General Manager, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “The pilot program was pivotal to BurgerFi’s decision to standardize Samsung’s kiosk solution so that they could deliver a seamless customer experience, eliminate ordering errors, and allow for easy integration of loyalty programs and discount codes.”

“BurgerFi is a known innovator when it comes to implementing digital technologies,” said Sam Zietz, CEO of GRUBBRR. “By automating tedious or routine tasks, restaurants such as BurgerFi, are able to run their operations more efficiently with less labor, thereby saving on labor costs while maintaining a great customer experience.”

To learn more about how GRUBBRR’s solutions work in BurgerFi, you can read the BurgerFi Case Study at www.grubbrr.com.

About GRUBBRR

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, GRUBBRR is the leader in self-ordering technologies that are revolutionizing the way commerce is transacted. GRUBBRR’s award-winning ecosystem, which includes kiosks, smart lockers, kitchen display systems, order progress boards, digital menu signage, mobile ordering, POS, online ordering, and more, are proven to help businesses maximize revenue, decrease labor costs, and improve the consumer experience. With solutions that are adaptable and beneficial to a multitude of businesses, GRUBBRR powers both enterprise-level and small and medium businesses across verticals such as quick-service restaurants, fast casual restaurants, stadiums, movie theatres, casinos, micro-markets, retail, and more. To learn more about GRUBBRR and its products, visit //grubbrr.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a leading multi-brand restaurant company that develops, markets, and acquires fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurant concepts around the world, including corporate-owned stores and franchises. BurgerFi is among the nation’s fastest-growing better burger concepts with 124 BurgerFi restaurants (97 franchised and 27 corporate-owned). As of March 31, 2022, BurgerFi is the owner and franchisor of the two following brands with a combined 185 locations.

BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi’s menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides, and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named “Best Fast Casual Restaurant” in USA Today’s 10Best 2022 Readers Choice Awards for the second consecutive year, QSR Magazine’s Breakout Brand of 2020, Fast Casual’s 2021 #1 Brand of the Year and included in Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Private Companies List. In 2021, Consumer Report’s Chain Reaction Report praised BurgerFi for serving “no antibiotic beef” across all its restaurants, and Consumer Reports awarded BurgerFi an “A-Grade Angus Beef” rating for the third consecutive year. In May 2022, BurgerFi ranked #1 in Eat This, Not That!’s list of top fast-casual chains that use high-quality beef products. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and ‘Like’ or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

