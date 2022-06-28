Medical Grade Touchmonitors from TDS Touch

Medical Grade Touchmonitors

TDS TOUCH specializes in medical touch display monitors engineered for healthcare use. All of our medical grade monitors are assembled and shipped from the most advantage Medical TDS20P series. Contact TDS Touch for more info [[email protected]].

+ Flat and ultra-thin appearance

+ ABS + PC plastic material

+ Front frame against dust and liquids

+ Commercial grade LCD, LED backlight

+ Resolution [email protected]

+ Wide viewing angle, High transmittance

+ 10 point projection capacitive touchscreen

+ Cover plate anti explosion and anti- fingerprint

+ Industrial grade drive board, anti-interference

+ Video interface: VGA+ HDMI+DP

+ Back VESA mounting option+ Support OS: Windows/Android/Linux

+ 2-Years warranty

+Size is 13.3/15.6/21.5 Size

Company Founded

US HECHUANG Technology LLC was founded in 2015, in the United States California Silicon Valley Center Santa Clara has offices and warehouses, registered trademark TDSTOUCH, for the US market to provide touch display products.

Company headquarters was established in 2003, is China’s hi-tech enterprises. After continuous product development and technical updates, has a full range of comprehensive touch technology eleven product lines and a number of product patents. TDS products in the global financial, telecommunications, transportation, industrial control and other fields in a wide range of long-term use.

Company headquarters

Company headquarters and factories located in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China Baoan, is the world’s largest electronic components and computer accessories manufacturing base. R & D center is located in Beijing, China Zhongguancun, is the earliest Chinese touch screen technology birthplace.

Company headquarters in Hong Kong in 2008 to set up branches, professional handling import and export business, to ensure that products quickly handed the hands of customers around the world.

