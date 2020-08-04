Grubbrr Self-Order Kiosks

New updated Grubbrr section highlighting the different kiosk models that they offer their customers. Looks to us like Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. [3 units] along with Pyramid [7 units] are providing the units.

From the site —

Offer customers an easy to use self-service kiosk as an easy and safe alternative to traditional ordering. Our customizable solution drives revenue by eliminating long lines and offering the perfect upsell with every order – happier customers means better business.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, GRUBBRR is a technology company dedicated to providing your business with the perfect ecosystem of products to maximize operational efficiency and ensure customer satisfaction. We offer technology that will efficiently take care of the front- and back-end of your business, while giving you the flexibility to manage everything as effectively as possible.

We do business with a variety of industries, ranging from restaurants to amusement parks to micro-markets and more. Our products are adaptable and beneficial to a multitude of businesses. Find out how we can help your business today.