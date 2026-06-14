Last Updated on June 14, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Don’t believe every sensational headline claiming self-checkout is dead. If you monitor the actual data across the retail market, the reality is far more nuanced. Major players in the retail sector aren’t abandoning self-service; they are optimizing it. They are shifting away from unmonitored “dump and run” layouts toward highly targeted, hybrid retail solutions designed to balance operational efficiency with shrink control.

When a major chain store adjusts its technology footprint, it isn’t a sign of failure—it’s an iteration based on millions of transactions. Let’s look at what is actually happening on the ground across the biggest names in the retail store landscape.

TIG Intel Insight: The Realities of Chain Store Automation Expert commentary by Craig Allen Keefner

, Kiosk Industry Group Field basis: After 40 years of watching retailers deploy technology, the biggest mistake I see is companies buying into standard market reports instead of looking at actual operational data on the floor. Extract: Forget the headlines about self-checkout dying; major chains are just waking up to the fact that you can’t run a profitable self-service operation on changing cloud networks and unmonitored layouts. The first generation of large-scale self-checkout deployments often prioritized labor savings over operational supervision. Retailers thought they could just throw machines at a wall to cut labor costs, and now they’re paying the price in inventory shrink and frustrated customers who get tired of being accused of stealing by a blinking light. Too often customers land in one bucket, when in fact there are many segments of customers. If you want to run real-time camera tracking or vision analytics to catch missed scans before they leave the store, you can’t rely on sending that video data back to a remote cloud server—transmitting high-volume video streams to centralized cloud platforms can become expensive and introduce latency challenges. The smart move right now is putting heavy processing power—like local NPUs and Intel-powered platforms—directly inside the lane itself so the machine can make split-second decisions locally, stop the scan errors, and keep the line moving without a constant network bottleneck. Major platform providers, including Toshiba, NCR Voyix and other enterprise suppliers, are likely evaluating increasingly powerful edge architectures as computer vision workloads mature.. Topics: Self-Checkout Reality, Loss Prevention, Local Inference, Retail Infrastructure, Hardware Deployment

Walmart

Despite the mainstream media panic about Walmart “removing self-checkout,” the data shows a completely different strategy. They aren’t ripping machines out; they are managing them tightly. Walmart is leveraging a mix of specialized key copy kiosks, Spark driver lanes, and item-limit restrictions to curb inventory loss. The narrative around Walmart self-checkout theft forced the company to refine its layout, but as our recent updates show, self-service remains central to their operations. The long-term play here relies on computer vision, advanced RFID integration, and smart gating—not a return to 100% staffed lanes.

Kroger

Kroger continues to aggressively test the boundaries of full self-service configurations, including all-self-checkout store designs in select markets. To mitigate the friction of “unexpected item in bagging area” alerts, they are heavily investing in AI-driven vision systems at the edge. The focus for this grocery giant is keeping throughput high while using localized video analytics to catch missed scans or misidentified produce in real time. Kroger has also expanded electronic shelf label (ESL) initiatives to improve pricing accuracy and operational agility. Worth noting the pricing programmed into the ESL is not from central system but by an employee manually programming via gun. Maybe this is formal stage before automating.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s remains the gold standard for front-of-house self-service success. Their massive global kiosk footprint completely changed consumer expectations for ordering food. The current push centers on deeper personalization via mobile app integration (using localized Bluetooth/QR handshakes) and testing localized voice ordering systems at the drive-thru. Many newer McDonald’s formats have reduced traditional front counters in favor of kiosks, mobile ordering, and pickup shelving, while still maintaining cash acceptance where required. The company continues to experiment with AI-assisted ordering and deeper digital integration.They proved that if you make the interface intuitive, the consumer will willingly act as the data entry clerk, driving up average order value in the process. Most of us in the industry look to McDonald’s to lead the technology for Drive Thru but they continue balancing legacy operational models with emerging AI-driven technologies.. Recently they have once again begun testing AI.

Target

Target’s approach to self-service has taken a distinctly operational turn, famously implementing strict 10-items-or-less limits on self-checkout lanes nationwide to redirect larger baskets to traditional cashiers. This hybrid model uses self-service as an express option to maximize throughput for quick trips, while keeping the classic, high-touch “Target guest experience” intact for full-cart shoppers. It’s a clear example of using lane tiering to manage retail friction.

CVS

In the pharmacy and convenience space, CVS relies on compact self-service terminals to keep front-store queues manageable while pharmacists focus on clinical operations. The challenge here is the mix of restricted items (like age-verified products) and loyalty program lookups. CVS has focused on refining the UI to make coupon redemption and carepass registration less painful, though they still face the universal urban retail hurdle of securing high-theft inventory behind locked cases, which requires employee intervention anyway.

Walgreens

Walgreens has historically leaned more conservative on front-of-house self-checkout belts compared to CVS, prioritizing digital health kiosks, photo printing hubs, and prescription pickup optimization. Their current technology roadmap evaluates how automated lockers and smart pickup points can bridge the gap for buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS) orders, reducing the strain on front-counter staff without needing massive banks of standard self-checkout terminals.

Costco

Costco’s warehouse model presents a unique self-service challenge due to oversized items and strict membership verification. While they have rolled out self-checkout lanes globally, they maintain a high labor ratio by positioning staff at the lanes to assist with heavy items and scan membership cards upfront.

Over at their subsidiary, the Sam’s Club self-checkout model provides a fascinating point of comparison—leveraging “Scan & Go” mobile apps and exit-door computer vision portals to bypass the physical register entirely. Costco is watching those metrics closely as they look to optimize their own high-volume exit pipelines.

Assisted Self-Service

The future is not fully autonomous stores, nor is it a return to traditional cashier lanes. The emerging model combines self-service technology with roaming associates, edge AI, computer vision, and targeted intervention. Employees become exception managers rather than transaction processors, stepping in only when age verification, security checks, or customer assistance are required.

The Bottom Line

Self-checkout is not dying; it is entering its second generation.

Retailers have learned that simply installing machines does not create operational efficiency. Success comes from combining intelligent hardware, local AI processing, computer vision, and thoughtful store design.

The winners will be the retailers that treat self-service as critical infrastructure rather than a labor-reduction project. Expect more hybrid lanes, more edge computing, more localized inference, and more specialized kiosks—not fewer.

The next decade of retail automation will be defined less by eliminating employees and more by deploying technology that allows staff to focus on higher-value customer interactions while intelligent systems handle routine transactions.

More Retail Technology Coverage

Explore our ongoing coverage of self-checkout, restaurant kiosks, edge AI, retail infrastructure, and store automation at RetailSystems.org and KioskIndustry.org.

For deeper historical data on retail deployments, compliance frameworks, and hardware engineering, check out the archives at retailsystems.org and gokis.net (archives to 1997).

Usual Questions – Sometimes hard to keep up with the acronyms and jargon…

What is Self-Checkout?

Self-checkout is a retail technology that allows customers to scan, bag, and pay for purchases without a traditional cashier. Modern self-checkout systems combine barcode scanning, payment processing, computer vision, and increasingly artificial intelligence to improve speed while reducing operational costs. Today’s next-generation systems often include age verification, loyalty integration, and loss prevention technologies.

What is Retail Automation?

Retail automation is the use of technology to perform or assist tasks traditionally handled by employees. Examples include self-checkout kiosks, inventory robots, electronic shelf labels (ESL), digital signage, smart lockers, automated pickup systems, and AI-powered analytics. The goal is to improve efficiency, customer experience, and operational accuracy while allowing staff to focus on higher-value activities.

What is Edge AI?

Edge AI is the deployment of artificial intelligence directly on local devices rather than relying entirely on remote cloud servers. In retail, Edge AI enables kiosks and self-checkout systems to process video, sensor data, and customer interactions in real time. This reduces latency, lowers bandwidth costs, and improves privacy by keeping data processing close to the point of use.

What is Local Inference?

Local inference is the process of running an AI model directly on a local computer, kiosk, or embedded processor instead of sending data to the cloud for analysis. In self-checkout environments, local inference can instantly detect missed scans, identify produce items, or recognize suspicious behavior without network delays.

What is Computer Vision?

Computer vision is a branch of artificial intelligence that enables computers to interpret and understand images and video. Retailers use computer vision for self-checkout monitoring, inventory management, customer analytics, shelf auditing, and automated exit verification. The technology can help reduce shrink while improving the customer experience.

What is Hybrid Checkout?

Hybrid checkout is a retail operating model that combines traditional cashier lanes with self-checkout and mobile payment options. Rather than replacing employees, hybrid checkout allows retailers to match different shopping behaviors with different service models, such as express lanes for small baskets and staffed lanes for larger or more complex transactions.

What is Assisted Self-Service?

Assisted self-service combines self-service technology with employee support. Customers perform routine tasks themselves while associates intervene only when necessary for age verification, security checks, payment issues, or customer assistance. This model improves efficiency while maintaining a high level of customer service.

What is Retail Loss Prevention?

Retail loss prevention refers to the strategies and technologies used to reduce inventory shrink caused by theft, fraud, administrative errors, and operational mistakes. Modern loss prevention programs often include computer vision, RFID, AI analytics, electronic article surveillance (EAS), smart gates, and monitored self-checkout systems.

What are Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL)?

Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) are digital displays attached to store shelves that automatically update product pricing and information from a centralized management system. ESL technology eliminates manual price changes, improves pricing accuracy, supports dynamic promotions, and helps retailers manage large inventories more efficiently.

What is Scan & Go?

Scan & Go is a mobile shopping technology that allows customers to scan products with a smartphone or handheld device while shopping and then pay electronically without using a traditional checkout lane. The system is often combined with AI-powered exit verification and membership authentication to create a faster, more frictionless shopping experience.