EV Range launch of fast chargers for electric vehicles in California.

SOLEDAD, Calif., June 21, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EV Range, Inc., the leader in zero emission vehicle charging station management software solutions and installation services today announced the launch of new fast chargers for electric vehicles in Soledad, California. The EV market is quickly moving from early adopters to the mass market with EVs becoming a person’s primary and only vehicle. Although many people can charge their cars at home or near their workplace, range anxiety is a significant issue when driving beyond those areas. This becomes particularly acute during long range travel and in rural corridors.

“We are really excited to bring these chargers to Highway 101 drivers,” said Carl Pancutt, CEO of EV Range. “Unlike the majority of currently available chargers in California, the chargers in Soledad can deliver up to 200 miles in just 15 minutes, which is the sweet spot for those driving through highway corridors. In addition, our driver app implements a frictionless payment methodology and our backend charger management system monitors the chargers in real time to immediately address uptime issues.”

“Our property has many shops and restaurants that attract travelers through Central California. Installing fast chargers allows us to add a new and necessary amenity for EV drivers,” said Beau Oxsen of Shaw Development. “In addition, we are able to further monetize our unique location and bring more people to our tenants’ establishments. Everyone wins.”

The process to bring these future-proof chargers online was done in conjunction with Monterey Bay Air Resources District which was instrumental in helping fund this state-of-the-art charging location.

“MBARD’s objective is to improve air quality across Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito Counties,” said David Frisbey, Planning and Air Monitoring Manager of the Monterey Bay Air Resources District. “We are in a new world of opportunities to mitigate the environmental impacts from cars and trucks. Working with companies like EV Range, and highway corridor property owners, enables us to ensure that EVs can travel easily through the North Central Coast Air Basin.”

