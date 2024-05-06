Swift Kiosk – Cost-Efficient Kiosk Machine

Are You Searching for a Cost-Efficient Kiosk for Self-Ordering with Complete Hardware Integration?

Come see the Swift Kiosk at NRA in two weeks.

Pyramid – best known for its diverse lineup of Self-Checkout/Self-Serve and Digital Signage solutions – is constantly striving for ‘what’s next’.

It’s with that in mind that we are proud to announce our newest development: The POLYTOUCH SWIFT.

Our new SWIFT comes with everything you need to make ordering as smooth as possible for your guests. Characteristics include:

Small Footprint

With a footprint of just 42 × 27.5 cm (16.5″ x 11″), it conserves the resources of your valuable space.

Easy Installation

With just four screws, it can be assembled in a short time.

Loaded With Peripherals

Coming with Touch Display, Payment Holder, Printer, Scanner and optional ADA, Status Light and more.

Interested in learning more about the SWIFT, or any of our other products? Just let me know and we’d be happy to set up a quick call to answer any questions you might have!

More Posts