Kiosk Manufacturers – Pyramid goes for North American Market

Leading European QSR and Retail kiosk manufacturer Pyramid Computer announces operation for the North American market

Freiburg, Germany, January 10, 2020: Pyramid Computer announced today that a new global setup in the fast-growing self-service kiosk industry will be unveiled at The NRF Big Show in New York City, 12 – 14 January. The company will use the event to officially announce the opening of its new North America operations, based in Boca Raton, Florida, USA. new global setup in the fast-growing self-service kiosk industry will be announced at NRF Big Show in New York City starting 12th January 2020.

Josef Schneider, CEO of Pyramid Computer GmbH in Germany, said: “We are thrilled to announce an experienced sales and leadership team to spearhead our Pyramid North America operations. This move allows us to finally become a real local partner for our clients in the United States.”

Ryan Lagace, COO of Pyramid Computer in North America: “It’s an exciting, innovative and transformational time in the self-service market, we are eager to bring Pyramid’s best in class solutions to our North American clients and partners. Pyramid North America will bring our award-winning polytouch® branded kiosks to North America while providing software and service support.”

Added Ryan Lagace: “Pyramid´s outstanding technology and manufacturing has had a proven track record for many years within global QSR, Retail, and Hospitality brands. With our new North American operation, logistics, and partnerships, we are excited about positioning the company as a global market leader.”

Visit the Pyramid our NRF – Booth 5860.