Pyramid Computer Comes to US
Kiosk Manufacturers – Pyramid goes for North American Market

Pyramid Strengthens US Presence

Leading European QSR and Retail kiosk manufacturer Pyramid Computer announces operation for the North American market

Freiburg, Germany, January 10, 2020: Pyramid Computer announced today that a new global setup in the fast-growing self-service kiosk industry will be unveiled at The NRF Big Show in New York City, 12 – 14 January. The company will use the event to officially announce the opening of its new North America operations, based in Boca Raton, Florida, USA. new global setup in the fast-growing self-service kiosk industry will be announced at NRF Big Show in New York City starting 12th January 2020.

Josef Schneider, CEO of Pyramid Computer GmbH in Germany, said: “We are thrilled to announce an experienced sales and leadership team to spearhead our Pyramid North America operations. This move allows us to finally become a real local partner for our clients in the United States.”

Ryan Lagace, COO of Pyramid Computer in North America: “It’s an exciting, innovative and transformational time in the self-service market, we are eager to bring Pyramid’s best in class solutions to our North American clients and partners. Pyramid North America will bring our award-winning polytouch® branded kiosks to North America while providing software and service support.”

Added Ryan Lagace: “Pyramid´s outstanding technology and manufacturing has had a proven track record for many years within global QSR, Retail, and Hospitality brands. With our new North American operation, logistics, and partnerships, we are excited about positioning the company as a global market leader.”

Visit the Pyramid our NRF – Booth 5860.

About Pyramid Computer

Pyramid Computer has focused on the development and manufacture of high performance and tailor-made IT solutions since 1985. The company has produced more than 30,000 customized kiosk terminals for QSR and retail customers throughout the world. In addition, it has developed a uniquely precise system for localization and automation in hospitality and retail – Pyramid Location System. All products including IT hardware, indoor localization, and Network & Security and Industrial PC & Imaging products are engineered and designed in Germany for shipment and installation via worldwide OEM and distribution partners.

Contact

Pyramid Computer GmbH
Marketing Department
Boetzinger Strasse 60
79111 Freiburg, Germany

